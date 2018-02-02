SEPA CEO Julia Hamm: PREPA Vision for Future sets pace for utility transformation

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Julia Hamm, President and CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), has released the following statement on the Vision for the Future of Power in Puerto Rico approved by the Governing Board of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).



"With this new and comprehensive vision for energy market transformation, PREPA will provide a strong but flexible model that other utilities can draw on for inspiration, and adapt to their own local conditions. This kind of thought leadership has been a driving force for SEPA's own work on industry change through our 51st State Initiative. What we see -- in Puerto Rico and in the key doctrines for utility evolution the 51st State has produced -- is a focus on system efficiency and resiliency, equitable allocation of costs and benefits on both sides of the meter, and customer access to a range of clean energy products and services."One of the challenges ahead for Puerto Rico will be clearly defining the roles of the utility and third parties, and their longer-term market impacts, while leveraging opportunities for innovative partnerships. Both SEPA and the 51st State community of energy thought leaders can offer a virtual toolkit of cutting-edge ideas on the possibilities to be explored as a revitalized, modern grid emerges on the island."Hamm is also a member of the Puerto Rico Energy Resiliency Working Group, which produced the Build Back Better report, and sits on the Transformation Advisory Council (TAC) that worked with the PREPA Board on its Vision document. She is available for interviews.Media contact: K Kaufmann, kkaufmann@sepapower.org or 202-379-1637.About SEPAThe Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is an educational nonprofit working to facilitate the utility industry's transition to a clean energy future through education, research, standards and collaboration. SEPA offers a range of research initiatives and resources, as well as conferences, educational events and professional networking opportunities. SEPA is founder and co-sponsor of Solar Power International and winner of the Keystone Policy Center's 2016 Leadership in Energy Award. For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.Follow SEPA on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.About The 51st StateSince its inception in 2014, SEPA's 51st State Initiative has provided an open platform for envisioning the future of the energy system. More critically, the initiative is focused on developing practical tools and sharing information that can help industry stakeholders — utilities, regulators, technology firms and consumers — work together to find the collaborative solutions for energy transformation that will benefit all. In 2016, the Keystone Policy Center honored the 51st State with its Leadership in Energy Award.