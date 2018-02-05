PRODUCTS FOR FUTURE Conference Held in German

The Future is Now: New Trade Show & Conference PRODUCTS FOR FUTURE Held in German "Energy Factory" - On site a German nuclear power plant that never went on line the first "PRODUCTS FOR FUTURE" exhibition and conference, will be held January 28 to 30, 2019. The Kalkar "Energy Factory" plant site serves as metaphor for bridging old and new technologies and is one of the most successful venues in the region.

The PRODUCTS FOR FUTURE international trade show and program with a roster of experts from around the globe will focus on four major topic areas - products, mobility, energy and waste - and will open the floor for critical discussion of these issues:



1. How can PRODUCTS be designed and produced in a way that requires a minimum of resources and allows for a maximum of their components to be re-introduced into the economic cycle at the end of their lifetime?2. How can MOBILITY become emission-free while still meeting the demands on functionality and range? Which roles will electric drive, hydrogen and fuel cell technologies play?3. How can ambitious goals for carbon free ENERGY be achieved while still guaranteeing security of supply for households, industry and commerce?4. How can WASTE be employed as a resource in an environmentally-friendly and economical way? How can recycling be organized for the end user, both residential and commercial, to provide for safe disposal and maximum environmental safety?On January 28 to 30, 2019 more than 100 exhibitors are going to showcase their solutions for the future of products, mobility, energy and waste in the exhibit halls of the Energy Factory in Kalkar, Germany. All four focus areas will be covered in detail at the concurrently held conference. The program includes status quo and best-practice reports, critical discussion of current challenges, and news from the lab. Simultaneous translation will be available for international delegates."The Kalkar Energy Factory is the ideal place for an international gathering on forward-thinking solutions", says Dr. Ines Freesen, co-initiator and project manager of PRODUCTS FOR FUTURE. "Here we can perfectly illustrate how great ideas and engineering can change the world. This is going to be a hands-on, thought-provoking convention with speakers and attendees from all over the world.""We are very pleased to launch a lighthouse project in Kalkar with PRODUCTS FOR FUTURE", adds Han Groot-Obbink, managing director of the fairgrounds (Kernwasser Wunderland Freizeitpark GmbH). "Our team is looking forward to indulge exhibitors, trade show visitors and conference delegates with our renowned amenities - from state-of-the-art facilities to tasty food, affordable parking and accommodation."The PRODUCTS FOR FUTURE exhibition and conference take place on January 28 and 29, 2019. Additionally, on January 30 the program includes site tours to various future-ready projects in the region. Already on the evening of January 27, exhibitors, conference delegates and VIP guests have the opportunity to network at a casual "Meet & Greet" gathering.More information: www.productsforfuture.dePress contact:Dr. Ines Freesen, Tel. +49 (0) 152 - 533 65695, freesen@productsforfuture.deOrganizer:Kernwasser Wunderland Freizeitpark GmbHGriether Str. 110-120, 47546 Kalkar, GermanyContact person: Georg Remy, Tel. +49 (0) 2824 - 910 154, remy@productsforfuture.de