Solaria Partners with Krannich Solar to Deliver High Value PowerXTÂ® 350Wp Modules Nationwide for Rooftop Deployment



Solaria's Patented Technology Provides Best-in-Class Efficiency - and Delivers Outstanding Performance and ProfitabilityFREMONT, CA, FEB. 5, 2018 - Solaria Corporation, a global provider of solar module technologies, and Krannich Solar, a leading photovoltaic wholesaler, announced that Solaria's PowerXTÂ® 350Wp modules, optimized for residential deployment, are now available to Krannich customers. The innovative PowerXT 350W modules will be featured in Krannich's exhibit at the upcoming Solar Power Northeast conference, taking place February 5-6th at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel.Highly powerful and aesthetic, Solaria's patented PowerXT 350W modules maximize system power and performance. "There's keen customer interest in deploying high value, technologically advanced solar modules that deliver when it comes to performance and profitability," said Ean Kyler, CEO of Krannich Solar USA. "Customers value solar modules that address rooftop space constraints efficiently and attractively. Solaria's attractive black-on-black modules are the most efficient, aesthetic and cost-effective solar products on the market today. Highly efficient and competitively priced, PowerXT modules exceed customer expectations. We're pleased to be providing these high energy yield solar panels - that are both affordable and aesthetic.""Property owners appreciate premium high energy yield, high density panels," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "They want solar modules that provide aesthetic, elegant appearance, excellent value and reliable performance. We're thrilled that Krannich Solar, a visionary distributor, will meeting the high demand for these attributes by supplying their customers with PowerXT 350W modules."Solaria's high output PowerXT 350 modules -60 cell equivalent, with a black back sheet- are built on the company's proprietary technology, which utilizes advanced cell interconnect and module production processes. Through these patented technology / techniques, Solaria has created a new standard in PV module efficiency and reduction in system costs. Providing labor savings on racking and system components, PowerXT modules significantly boost power generation while eliminating reliability challenges that can reduce conventional PV modules' long-term performance. This ensures that solar installers maximize power deployment on customer roofs - enabling them to install attractive, cost-effective distributed power plants that accelerate payback period and profitability.Solaria PowerXT 350W modules build on the success of the Solaria PowerXT 325W and 330W, which have been in high demand among solar installers. Solaria PowerXT 350Wp modules are available through Krannich Solar - and other quality solar distributors.Solaria PowerXT 350W will be exhibited at Krannich's booth (#310) at Solar Power Northeast, taking take February 5-6, 2018 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA. Please stop by booth #310 to learn more.About Solaria CorporationSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation through optimized solutions for a range of applications. Leveraging its proven core technology, field performance and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for the BIPV, architectural solar, agriculture, rooftop and utility markets. Solaria headquarters are in California. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.About Krannich SolarKrannich Solar is a photovoltaic wholesaler that has been active in the photovoltaic market since 1995. The company supplies PV installers and designs complete photovoltaic systems. Its range includes solar panels, inverters, mounting systems, power optimizers, storage systems and accessories.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com + 1 510 339-1527