Consent for Pant y Maen Wind Farm

The initial application was refused by Denbighshire County Council on the grounds of landscape and visual impact, impact on local dwellings and on the historic environment, however the decision was appealed, and the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs agreed that the benefits of the scheme outweighed any potential negative impacts.



John Woodruff, Head of Projects, Planning and Environment at Natural Power's Welsh office in Aberystwyth, said: "We have been working on this project since 2012, and are delighted to have secured consent for our client. This keeps our consent record in Wales at 100%, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcome of this new green energy development."Located in commercial forestry next to Llyn Bran in an area designated as suitable for large scale wind development by Welsh Government, the construction and operation of the wind farm comprising seven turbines to a maximum tip height of 102m, will provide a total installed capacity of 17.5 MW (dependent on final turbine selection), a habitat restoration scheme, and grid connection is expected to be 2021.Natural Power's global team of planners, ecologists, hydrologists, land agency and landscape experts work closely to help clients achieve consent for their projects. Find out more about the consenting services here https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/consentingandcompliance/ and read about our experience in onshore wind here https://www.naturalpower.com/sector/onshore-wind/