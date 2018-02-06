SOLAR BUSINESS ASSOCIATION UPDATES NAME, REFLECTS EVOLUTION IN MARKETPLACE

Sacramento, CA - The California Solar Energy Industries Association (CALSEIA) has updated its name to the California Solar & Storage Association. After 40 years, the organization will do business under this new moniker to reflect marketplace changes as well as a decades-long partnership with energy storage and energy management devices that go hand in hand with solar photovoltaic and thermal technologies.



"We are very excited to capture the rising importance of energy storage as well as pave the way for the integration of a whole suite of new energy management tools," said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar & Storage Association. "Making the sun shine at night and providing Californians with even more options for saving money and managing energy is what we've always been about."The California Solar & Storage Association's headquarters remain in Sacramento, just a few blocks from the state capitol. The organization also has offices in the Bay Area as well as six chapters that gather quarterly throughout the state from San Diego to Sonoma County. The Association's mission, board of directors, chapter leadership, staff, and its membership remain the same."The California solar industry has been installing storage devices for decades," said Ed Murray, board president and president of Aztec Solar, a contracting business since 1980. "This is both a nod to our past as well as a response to our bullish outlook on the future growth of solar and energy storage in California."The Association recently surpassed the 500-member mark, representing a diverse array of companies doing business in California. These member companies built, and in some cases manufactured, over 70% of all the local solar photovoltaic, thermal and energy storage projects installed in the state in 2017."Pairing solar and storage is here and now," said Del Chiaro. "Our expanded name catches up with reality and catapults us into an exciting new clean energy future. "