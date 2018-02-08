JinkoSolar Powers the Flex House at CES

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) ("JinkoSolar"), a global leader in the solar PV industry, today announced that it provided solar modules for the Flex House, presented by Green BuilderÂ® Media and built by Shelter Dynamics, exhibited at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The Flex House, a net-zero, 760 square foot smart home provides a compelling vision of sustainable compact living with all of the creature comforts modern urbanites are accustomed to. It comes with a full suite of smart home functions and sustainable fixtures all integrated with Amazon Alexa. The Flex House also incorporated electrical vehicle charging, with a Bosch charging station and a Toyota Prius Prime.The Flex House is entirely powered by a solar plus storage system using a series of all-black JinkoSolar high-efficiency monocrystalline PERC modules and a backup battery system that maximizes the house's power generating ability despite its compact size. The off-grid home was one of the only exhibits at CES, the world's largest electronics show, that remained fully powered during the massive power outage that took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, demonstrating its potential real life application. The Flex House is expected to be available on the market later this year, with base models ranging from $125,000 to $150,000."Our vision has always been to increase the use of renewables in the world's energy mix and that goes beyond just changing the way power is generated. It is also about optimizing the way we consume electricity and the overall ecosystem around that consumption," said Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar Chairman. "Green Builder Media clearly shares this vision, and we are pleased to be part of the Flex House. As a global leader in the solar PV industry, we are thrilled to be included in the smart home conversation with global brands like Amazon, Bosch, and Toyota.""As the global population continues to grow and space and resources become more scarce, we're going to need different types of housing solutions," said Ms. Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "The Flex House exemplifies the type of small-footprint, intelligent, sustainable, and solar-powered homes that we need to start embracing. JinkoSolar understands the need for a new housing solution and is undoubtedly positioned to be an essential part of next generation, smart homes."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8 GW for silicon wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.About Green Builder MediaGreen BuilderÂ® Media, LLC is the leading media company in the North American residential building industry focused exclusively on green building and responsible growth. With a comprehensive suite of print media, online options, demonstration homes, case studies, training and education vehicles, and live events, Green Builder Media assists building professionals prepare themselves for the new green economy.