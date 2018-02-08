Tri Global Energy Continues to Tower Over Wind Energy Development in Texas

With 3,112 megawatts (MW) under construction or in advanced development in the fourth quarter of 2017, Tri Global Energy expanded its industry-leading wind portfolio to 65 percent of all wind energy projects being developed in Texas and 20 percent of wind MW under construction in the U.S.

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Global Energy, a leading U.S. originator and developer of utility-scale wind energy projects, retained its spot as the No. 1 developer of wind energy in Texas, according to the U.S. Wind Industry Fourth Quarter 2017 Market Report from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), the trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry.



More Headlines Articles

With 3,112 megawatts (MW) under construction or in advanced development in the fourth quarter of 2017, Tri Global Energy expanded its industry-leading wind portfolio to 65 percent of all wind energy projects being developed in Texas and 20 percent of wind MW under construction in the U.S. It also represents nearly 30 percent growth for TGE since the fourth quarter of 2015 (2,100 MW).During the period, Texas claimed a total of 4,143 MW of wind projects under construction, with the U.S. total at 13,332 MW."The shift to cleaner power is disrupting entire industries, allowing wind energy and other renewables to hit a competitive stride and realize big growth," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. "Even as we faced significant challenges during the year, the U.S. continued to break clean energy records. We're very proud of that."According to Billingsley, developing a wind project is a complex, multi-year process. "We develop projects through our community-based business model and assure our projects are readily financed by national and international power producers and other leading renewable investment institutions."About Tri Global Energy - Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas. Founded in 2009, TGE's goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of wind projects. Additionally, the company has pioneered a unique way to generate local economic benefits through the development of renewable energy projects by partnering with landowners, communities and industry-leading investors. The company develops and owns utility-scale wind projects in Texas, New Mexico and Nebraska. For more information, visit http://www.triglobalenergy.com.