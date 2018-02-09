Congress Fulfills Long-Awaited Promise for U.S. Advanced Energy Businesses to Invest and Grow

Washington, D.C., February 9, 2018 - Today, national business group Advanced Energy Economy released the following statement upon final passage of the U.S. budget deal early this morning.



"Today, Congressional leaders fulfilled their promise to level the playing field for a variety of advanced energy technologies, giving the industry a better chance to grow," said Malcolm Woolf, Senior Vice President for Policy at Advanced Energy Economy. "This legislation provides the market certainty that will support investment in technologies like fuel cells, combined heat and power, energy efficiency, geothermal, and advanced nuclear. This will help the $200 billion U.S. advanced energy industry add thousands of jobs to the more than 3 million workers already employed in advanced energy, driving economic growth, and increasing domestic manufacturing."While there is still more work to be done to fully capture the benefits of energy storage, we applaud the leadership of congressional champions to move us to a more secure, clean, and affordable energy system," said Woolf.Background Resources:â€¢ 2017 Advanced Energy Now Market Reportâ€¢ This Is Advanced Energy directory of 52 technologiesâ€¢ At More than 3 Million Jobs, Advanced Energy is a Big - and Growing - Source of Employment in the U.S.About Advanced Energy EconomyAdvanced Energy Economy is a national association of businesses that are making the energy we use secure, clean, and affordable. Advanced energy encompasses a broad range of products and services that constitute the best available technologies for meeting energy needs today and tomorrow. AEE's mission is to transform public policy to enable rapid growth of advanced energy businesses. AEE and its State and Regional Partner organizations are active in 27 states across the country, representing more than 1,000 companies and organizations in the advanced energy industry. Visit AEE online at www.aee.net.