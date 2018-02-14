Trina Solar Announces New Efficiency Record of 25.04% for Large-area IBC Mono-crystalline Silicon Solar Cell

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar announced that its State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology (PVST) has set a new record of 25.04% total-area efficiency for a large-area (243.18 cm2) n-type mono-crystalline silicon (c-Si) Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) solar cell, with open-circuit voltage up to 715.6 mV. The result was independently certified by Japan Electric Safety and Environmental Technology Laboratory (JET).



The IBC solar cell is the most complicated but with the highest cell efficiency for mass production c-Si solar cell today. The record-breaking n-type mono-crystalline silicon solar cell was fabricated on a large-sized industrial phosphorous-doped Cz Silicon substrate with a low-cost industrial IBC process, featuring conventional tube doping technologies and fully screen-printed metallization. The 6-inch solar cell reached a total-area efficiency of 25.04% as independently measured by JET in Japan. The IBC solar cell has a total measured area of 243.18cm2 and was measured without any aperture. The champion cell presents the following characteristics: an open-circuit voltage Vocof 715.6 mV, a short-circuit current density Jsc of 42.27 mA/cm2 and a fill factor FF of 82.81%. It has been demonstrated to be the first single-junction c-Si solar cell developed in China to attain an efficiency above 25%, and also has been demonstrated to be the highest efficiency c-Si single junction solar cell based on a 6-inch large-area c-Si substrate.As the largest photovoltaic modules supplier and the leading PV total solutions provider, Trina Solar aims to be a global leader of Energy Internet of Things. The Trina Solar State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology is one of the first state key laboratories based in PV companies and accredited by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology. The laboratory so far has broken 18 world records in PV cell efficiency and module power output.