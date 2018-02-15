MARKET-READY FLYWHEEL, REDOX FLOW & POWER 2-X STORAGE AT ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2018

At Energy Storage Europe 2018, exhibitors will for the first time present market-ready flywheel, redox flow and Power-2-X storage solutions under one roof. A further focus will be on swarm storage concepts which combine numerous decentralized storage units with each other and as a result assume the functions of large storage facilities. The trade fair and conference will take place at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany from March 13 - 15, 2018.



Innovative storage technologies leave the experimental and prototype stages behind and are becoming part of the practical energy turnaround - a fact reflected by the strong exhibitor registrations for Energy Storage Europe 2018. One example is the flywheel storage systems of exhibitor Storenetic, whose magnetic field-bearing glass-fiber rotor rotates at speeds of up to 45,000 revolutions per minute in a vacuum and thus stores rotational energy. Extremely short charging and discharging times starting at 260 seconds allow very short and frequent cycles.Swarm battery storage as large storage alternativeIn addition to the new technologies, exhibitors in Düsseldorf will present battery storage solutions of all sizes. Swarm storage concepts will also be discussed at the trade fair and conference. These concepts network numerous decentralized storage facilities and bring different business models particularly well in line with each other. "For one thing, swarm storage systems can stabilize networks. In addition, their operators benefit very individually. In this way, local storage systems can increase solar power consumption or cut peak loads in commercial operations. This combination of different sources of income ensures higher yields and better risk diversification for operators," said swarm storage expert Markus Brehler.The cost advantages of swarm storage systems also result from the housing and installation requirements: Classic large storage systems collect a lot of capacity in one location and require special cooling and fire protection measures; from a certain size upwards, even own buildings may become necessary. In addition, particularly powerful large storage facilities often require their own power supply. Such costly requirements can be mitigated by using swarm concepts. The conference lecture "Energy Storage in Future Buildings, Industrial Processes and Power Plants" will address the topic of swarm and large storage facilities.For further information on visiting or exhibiting at Energy Storage Europe 2018, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America, 150 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 2920, Chicago, IL 60601. Telephone: (312) 781-5180; Fax: (312) 781-5188; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit http://www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/EnergyStorageNAFor hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc. at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: info@ttitravel.net; www.traveltradeint.comAbout Energy Storage Europe 2018Energy Storage Europe is the trade fair for the global energy storage industry and flexible sector held concurrently with the world's largest conference program on energy solutions and their applications. The trade fair grew by around 35% to more than 4,200 visitors from over 55 countries in 2017. More than 160 exhibitors particpated. The conferences include the 7th Energy Storage Europe Conference (ESE) of Messe Düsseldorf and the 12th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES) of EUROSOLAR e.V. The thematic focal points are economy and finances (ESE) as well as science and social policy (IRES). https://www.energy-storage-online.com/