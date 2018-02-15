SEPA Applauds New Department of Energy Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response
The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Chief Innovation Officer Sharon Allan issued the following statement on the establishment of the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
SEPA has been convening a multi-stakeholders cybersecurity working group for over 4 years and looks forward to continuing the partnership with DOE and others to address this topic.
SEPA recently authored two reports, Implementing Cybersecurity Frameworks: Utility Lessons Learned and Cybersecurity Information Sharing in Electric Utilities, with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), that guides all utilities on cybersecurity.
Media contact: Mike Kruger, mkruger@sepapower.org or 202-280-1556.
