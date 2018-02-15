Solar FlexRack Adds New Solar Tracker Map Feature to Website

Youngstown, OH, February 15th, 2018 - Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announces the addition of a new feature on their website, a map of the company's installed solar trackers.



With over 1.7 GW of installations under its belt, continual innovation is synonymous with Solar FlexRack. The persistent drive throughout the company to offer innovative products, services and tools extends to the company website as well. The new website feature enables visitors to interact with a visual representation of Solar FlexRack's solar tracker installations completed in the United States, accessing project names, sizes, and locations. The new solar tracker map displays a clear picture of the flexibility of the TDP Turnkey Solar Trackers to accommodate various terrains, climates, soils and other regional factors impacting economical project construction.With over 1.7 GW of installations, Solar FlexRack is an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class engineered racking and solar tracker solutions that safeguard solar projects. Solar FlexRack also introduced their new TDP 2.0 tracker in 2017.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.7 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to http://www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.