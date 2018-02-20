GETI 2018 finds flexible working at the heart of happiness for renewables professionals





The report by Airswift, the global workforce solutions provider for the energy, process and infrastructure sectors, and Energy Jobline, the world's leading jobsite for the energy and engineering industries, indicates that renewables professionals are some of the happiest in the industry, with 43 per cent of respondents reporting that their work lives are happier than they were three years ago.Digitalisation is playing a huge role in this increased happiness, with the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology (40 per cent of respondents) and flexible and remote working (36 per cent) contributing to contentment - and flexible working in particular being widely cited as a positive by younger professionals.Janette Marx, Chief Operating Officer at Airswift, says: "Last year's GETI was a huge success as hiring managers valued the insights about the expectations of the energy workforce. This year we're building on that by diving into one of the most important issues shaping the future of the industry: digitalisation.""Professionals in the renewables sector are enthusiastic about it. Four-in-five respondents told us that digitalisation is having a positive impact on the sector, with increased efficiency and productivity at the forefront of their minds, although some expressed concern that it could reduce the importance of human judgment. Now, renewables firms should reassure the workforce that technology enhances, not replaces, human decision-making."In addition to providing much-needed insights into sector digitalisation and automation, GETI is also the industry's most comprehensive salary and mobility survey. Key findings within renewables include:• Pay in the renewables sector is on the rise, albeit slowly. Forty-five per cent of professionals reported that their pay had risen in the last year, against another 45 per cent who said that their compensation had remained the same• The sector remains optimistic. Two-thirds of workers anticipate an increase in compensation over the next year and 28 per cent expect pay to rise by at least 5 per cent, a figure that outpaces every other sector except power• Forty-three per cent of renewables professionals would consider a switch to another sector, with oil and gas (11 per cent) the most popular alternativeHannah Peet, Managing Director at Energy Jobline, says: "Competition for energy talent is fierce, both within sectors and between them. As the oil price recovers, there is a danger that renewables workers look to a sector known for its healthy pay packets and that offers its own opportunities to work with cutting-edge technology."The challenge now is for renewables firms to keep employees engaged. They must maintain their advancements in digitalisation and keep people at the heart of progress. This includes measures like flexible and remote working, which send a message that companies are truly committed to providing a better work-life balance for parents and others - and can help foster a diverse workforce that improves the bottom line.Airswift and Energy Jobline surveyed more than 20,000 energy professionals and hiring managers in 163 countries across five industry sub-sectors: oil and gas, renewables, power, nuclear and petrochemicals. The report is available to download at http://www.getireport.com/download-report.