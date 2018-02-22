Montgomery County Chooses Solar Energy World to Install Hundreds of Home Solar Systems

Solar Energy World, the fastest-growing locally owned solar company in Maryland with thousands of installations since its founding in 2009, has been selected to install solar panels for a Montgomery County Co-op. Members of Solar United Neighbors selected Solar Energy World through a competitive proposal process over several other firms because of their ability to offer quality components at very competitive prices, and its extensive experience.

"It is with great pride that we were selected by the Montgomery County selection committee. I was raised and now reside in Montgomery County, so it is very special to me. This is our fourth time to be selected by a county or city co-op which speaks great volumes of the quality work that our team embodies!" says Geoff Mirkin, CEO of Solar Energy World. "Congratulations to the folks of Montgomery County for the opportunity they are receiving to take part in this program which will save them thousands of dollars and assist the community to reduce their carbon footprint."Solar United Neighbors expands access to solar by educating Maryland residents about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Maryland's solar policies and its community of solar supporters.The co-op is open to new members until May 6th, 2018. Montgomery County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the co-op webpage: www.solarunitedneighbors.org/Montgomery.Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Solar Energy World will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, each participant will save significantly on the the cost of their system. They also have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.Headquartered in Elkridge Maryland, Solar Energy World is a leading provider and installer of solar electric systems for residential and commercial property owners in Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information go to www.SolarEnergyWorld.com.