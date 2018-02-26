GTM Research Names NEXTracker Global PV Market Share Leader for Third Consecutive Year

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTracker, Inc., a Flex company, the global leader in solar tracker technology, today announced that it achieved the number one global market share for the third consecutive year among photovoltaic ("PV") solar tracker manufacturers in 2017. According to GTM Research's upcoming Global PV Tracker Landscape Report 2018, NEXTracker captured 33 percent of the global PV tracker market by megawatts (MWdc) shipped in 2017, growing steadily from 24 percent in 2015 and 31 percent in 2016.



Scott Moskowitz, senior analyst at GTM Research, reports that NEXTracker led global market share as well as regional share in the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, Asia Pacific, and India.Analysis of tracker architecture trends by GTM also highlight that "decentralized trackers continue to gain share. Much of the trend is due to the growth of NEXTracker and shipments of their auxiliary module technology."NEXTracker's smart and connected PV systems have been installed on six continents with a total of 12 GW of NX Horizon PV systems delivered or under fulfillment."We're appreciative to achieve this global tracker leadership milestone for a third year in a row," said NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. "We have been focused since founding the company on incorporating customer requirements, and innovating with new features that increase profitability for system owners and EPCs. Our durable Gen2 platform, with over 7 GW in the field, demonstrated exemplary structural performance during the extreme weather year of 2017; characterized by numerous hurricanes. Recently our TrueCapture smart control system is delivering very exciting results in multiple utility scale field trials. TrueCapture and our bifacial optimized trackers are offering a significant next level of energy gain over standard trackers.""We commend NEXTracker for its continued success," stated Martin Hermann, CEO and Founder of 8minutenergy Renewables. "As the largest independent solar developer in the nation, 8minutenergy has built our business on proven execution and strategic innovation. We are pleased to work with partners such as NEXTracker, who are focused on technology advancement and research, in order to advance the adoption of clean, affordable energy."Factors most important to choosing a solar tracker, according to GTM, are bankability, price, installation cost and operations and maintenance requirements. Given that steel supply and price will be critical to global tracker companies, NEXTracker added numerous regional steel suppliers to their roster in 2017, ensuring supply continuity despite volatility in weather, currency, and trade issues.About NEXTrackerNEXTracker, a Flex company, advances the power plant of the future with solar tracker, energy storage, and software applications that optimize performance and reduce costs for project and plant owners. As the number-one tracker supplier worldwide with over 12 GW delivered or under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected photovoltaic solutions for hundreds of projects across five continents. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has offices in Australia, India, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit: NEXTracker.com and follow the company on Twitter @NEXTracker.