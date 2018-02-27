Annual Search for National Clean Energy 3iAwards New for 2018: Young Clean Energy Innovator

Latham, NY - February 27, 2018. The Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) today opens its call for nominees for its 2018 3iAwards - a prestigious annual national search for innovative people, projects and programs that promote and accelerate the sustainable growth of clean energy. The IREC 3iAwards honor innovation, ingenuity and inspiration from the nation's best in both renewable energy and energy efficiency. This year adds a new award for Young Clean Energy Innovator.



"For 25 years, IREC has recognized those who have creatively developed new clean energy approaches, because changing the status quo is a never-ending process," said IREC Board Chair Larry Shirley. "With these awards, we honor the people who inspire us with imaginative projects and programs that increase renewable energy use and promote energy efficiency."The newest award category, for 2018 Young Clean Energy Innovator of the Year, will recognize a promising high school or post-secondary student in any academic or entrepreneurial discipline whose innate talents, depth and quality of studies, research and vision or hands-on action are emblematic of the next generation of innovators relentlessly pursuing clean energy solutions.Awardees are not limited to college graduates. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg and others didn't complete college, yet their vision and ideas continue to change our world. Nominations will be accepted from high school or post-secondary faculty in any academic discipline, current and past employers and mentors. Renown experts representing government, education, entrepreneurship, policy, industry, technology and journalism will judge these talented individuals.Applications from or on behalf of extraordinary people, projects and programs in clean energy will be accepted online through March 26, 2018 in six categories:• Community/Shared Renewables Project of the Year• State and Local Government Initiative of the Year• Regulatory Champion of the Year• IREC Accredited Clean Energy Training Organization of the Year• IREC Certified Clean Energy Instructor/Master Trainer of the Year• IREC Young Clean Energy Innovator of the YearAll applications must be received online by March 26, 2018The 2018 IREC 3iAward winners will be honored at Intersolar North America in San Francisco, July 11, with the generous support of IREC's corporate sponsors.________________________________________About IRECIREC is an independent national not-for- profit organization that envisions a world powered by clean sustainable energy, where society's interests are valued and protected. Since 1982, IREC increases access to sustainable energy and energy efficiency through independent fact-based policy leadership, quality work force development, and consumer empowerment. Our work in nearly every state has built a strong foundation of state and national clean energy policies and best practices, and quality workforce training standards and programs. www.irecusa.org