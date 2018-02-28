DuPont Introduces New Solamet® PV21A Metallization Pastes at 2018 Tokyo PV Expo

As the industry leader in solar solutions that delivers proven power and lasting value for the solar industry, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions introduced the complete DuPont™ Solamet® PV21A portfolio to fulfill emerging cell technology trends at the 2018 International Photovoltaic Power Generation Expo in Tokyo, Japan.



With proprietary design that delivers better contact performance and high aspect ratios, Solamet® PV21A metallization paste enables excellent fine line printability that can drive cell efficiency enhancement >0.1 percent and maintains high throughput in mass production. The optimal balance of good adhesion and low laydown leads to low cost of ownership for cell manufacturers.The Solamet® PV21A product family is designed to fulfill all mainstream cell technology, it also includes product series for advanced printing such as double printing, dual print and mesh cross free screen printing. Industry-leading performance is proven on a variety of substrates such as DWS (Dimond Wire Saw) wafer and black silicon."Serving the solar industry for more than 30 years, DuPont is proud to lead the pace of innovation on solar cell efficiency. By pioneering more than 140 innovations of Solamet® we have consistently enabled our customers to improve their power output and reduce total system installation costs," said Andy Kao, Solamet® global technology manager, DuPont Photovoltaic & Advanced Materials.At the Expo, DuPont is collaborating with TSEC Corporation to demonstrate the latest solar modules powered by Solamet® PV21A which helps to deliver increased efficiency and higher power output. TSEC, which specializes in manufacturing high performance, top quality mono- and multi-crystal solar cells and modules, has observed 21.75 percent and 20.3 percent cell efficiency and module power output as high as 315 watts and 300 watts (60 pcs) in its 5 busbar half-cut design mono PERC and multi-PERC black cell modules respectively. Both high-power modules are protected by DuPont™ Tedlar® PVF film.In addition to the collaboration with TSEC, the DuPont booth at PV Expo 2018, located at E40-8, will feature collaborations with two of the world's leading module makers, JinkoSolar and Longi Solar regarding high power and reliable modules protected by DuPont™ Tedlar® PVF film.A new highlight in the DuPont booth will be the clear Tedlar® PVF film with 20+ years outdoor proven performance in transparent backsheet. Clear Tedlar® PVF film is the ideal backsheet material for bi-facial modules. Compare to double glass module structure, breathable clear Tedlar® PVF film can help to release moisture and acetic acid from EVA layer; in the meantime, the transparent backsheet layer largely reduces module weight up to 30 percent which can help to lower transportation and installation costs. It is a ready manufacturing solution that is compatible with current module manufacturing processes.The DuPont booth also will feature exhibits from DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, including DuPont™ Xavan® weed control fabric for ground mounted systems that helps make system operation and maintenance safer and easier, and DuPont high-performance polymers that enable lighter-weight system installations.About DuPont Photovoltaic SolutionsDuPont Photovoltaic Solutions (DPVS), a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, is the leading supplier of specialty materials to the solar energy industry. Since 1975 more than half of the world's 900 million installed solar panels contain DuPont materials. The DPVS portfolio, including Solamet® photovoltaic metallization pastes and DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride films, is the established benchmark of the industry, delivering lifelong value through proven performance, reliability, efficiency and best return on investment. To learn more, please visit http://photovoltaics.dupont.com.About DowDuPont Specialty Products DivisionDowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at http://www.dow-dupont.com.