Munich To Host Electric Vehicle Batteries Summit

The two day event will bring together key industry stakeholders from the battery manufacturers, car manufacturers, energy storage component material developers, technology providers, grid operators, policy makers, environmental bodies and expert consultants.



More Headlines Articles

The concept of battery electric vehicles is to use charged batteries on board vehicles for propulsion. Battery electric cars are becoming more and more attractive with the advancement of new battery technology (Lithium Ion) that have higher power and energy density (i.e., greater possible acceleration and more range with fewer batteries) and higher oil prices.Confirmed Topics for Discussion:â€¢ The multilateral involvement in the European consortiumâ€¢ Attracting the production and developing the knowledgeâ€¢ The effect of EV's transition to the automotive value chainâ€¢ The latest technology developments in the battery sectorâ€¢ Vehicle to grid (V2G): the impact & benefits of batteries in the networkâ€¢ Energy storage systems for mobile and stationary applicationsâ€¢ New business models and Investment neededâ€¢ Case study: vehicle manufacturers' perspectiveâ€¢ Second life and recycled batteriesâ€¢ Country case studyFor more information & registration, contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0) 203 141 0606 or email: mahsan@acieu.net