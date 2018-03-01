Munich To Host Electric Vehicle Batteries Summit
We are pleased to confirm that ACI's European Electric Vehicle Batteries Summit will take place on 20th & 21st June 2018 in Munich, Germany.
The two day event will bring together key industry stakeholders from the battery manufacturers, car manufacturers, energy storage component material developers, technology providers, grid operators, policy makers, environmental bodies and expert consultants.
The concept of battery electric vehicles is to use charged batteries on board vehicles for propulsion. Battery electric cars are becoming more and more attractive with the advancement of new battery technology (Lithium Ion) that have higher power and energy density (i.e., greater possible acceleration and more range with fewer batteries) and higher oil prices.
Confirmed Topics for Discussion:
â€¢ The multilateral involvement in the European consortium
â€¢ Attracting the production and developing the knowledge
â€¢ The effect of EV's transition to the automotive value chain
â€¢ The latest technology developments in the battery sector
â€¢ Vehicle to grid (V2G): the impact & benefits of batteries in the network
â€¢ Energy storage systems for mobile and stationary applications
â€¢ New business models and Investment needed
â€¢ Case study: vehicle manufacturers' perspective
â€¢ Second life and recycled batteries
â€¢ Country case study
For more information & registration, contact Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0) 203 141 0606 or email: mahsan@acieu.net
