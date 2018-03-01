Sungrow Showcases 1500V String Inverter, ESS, and Floating PV System at PV Expo in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcased the SG111HV, a 1500V string inverter tailored for Japanese ultra-high-voltage PV stations, along with energy storage system (ESS) for energy storage projects, and floating system for PV plants, at the PV Expo, which opened on February 28th at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.



The SG111HV, being one of the most powerful string inverters available in the Japanese PV market, features patented five-level topology, maximum efficiency at 98.9%, no derating at up to 50â„ƒ, and high DC/AC ratio of 1.5, leading to a high power yield. The product further reduces system costs and lowers cable loss by adopting the Virtual Central Inverter concept. Tested according to JIS H8502, it can also work in a salty, coastal environment.The energy storage turn-key solution for PV plus energy storage station is highly customized to meet the needs for energy shifting and maximization of customer revenue via FIT. A 1MW/3.3MWh of such an energy storage plant was recently commissioned by Sungrow in Aomori Prefecture, Japan.The floating system, eco-friendly and robustly designed for a 25-year lifespan, is suitable for large scale floating PV stations frequented by typhoons and in extremely cold or hot areas. The system is known for its installation on the world's largest floating PV plant in 2017 and has also recently been supplied to a pilot floating PV plant in Fukushima, Japan."2017 marked a fruitful year for Sungrow in Japan. Now with the most powerful string inverter, cutting-edge storage system, and the floating PV system being available in the nation, we will consolidate our presence in this market," said Professor Renxian Cao, President of Sungrow.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of December 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com