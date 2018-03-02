SolarWindow Sets New Power Record with 34% Increase over Its Previous Electricity-Generating Glass

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTC: WNDW) announced today that it has set a new company performance record for power efficiency with a 34% increase in performance over previous generations of its transparent electricity-generating glass.



Today's announcement is based on results of independent testing and certification of SolarWindow™ devices by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) Device Performance Measurement Laboratory.This 34% increase in power over previous SolarWindow™ performance records, announced by the company on May 8, 2014, represents a breakthrough for the company's transparent electricity-generating glass, which when fabricated into windows, could turn entire buildings into vertical power generators.Targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the company's transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by up to 50%, according to independently-validated company power and financial modeling.The company estimates that the market for SolarWindow™ glass products for tall towers and skyscrapers represents a $100 billion opportunity."Achieving a 34% power boost from our new record-setting transparent electricity-generating glass is a major inflection point for our company and our collaborating partners," stated Mr. John Conklin, President and CEO of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc."One of our ongoing, long-term product development objectives has been dedicated to developing improved electricity-generating coatings by enhancing performance. We'll continue working hard to improve performance during product development."Commercial partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders allow SolarWindow to augment its in-house team with hundreds of collaborative world-class scientists, skilled technicians, and seasoned production staff and managers, who bring high-volume manufacturing, industrial, engineering and technical expertise.Today's record-setting advancement has been achieved with the support of Raynergy Tek, one of several recently-announced commercial collaborators working to enable high-volume production of SolarWindow™ electricity-generating windows. Raynergy Tek is a world leader in organic photovoltaics technology, based in Taiwan.Additionally, SolarWindow entered into a Process Integration and Production Agreement with Triview Glass Industries, an award-winning custom glass fabricator based in suburban Los Angeles. Initially working to establish manufacturing processes and a production line through this agreement, SolarWindow and Triview plan to fabricate specific SolarWindow™ electricity-generating glass products at commercial scale.The company's new high-performance SolarWindow™ device was fabricated through the efforts of the company's Principal Scientist, Dr. Scott Hammond, in collaboration with NREL Researchers through our Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), particularly: Dr. Maikel van Hest, Dr. James Whitaker, Dr. Bertrand Tremolet de Villers, and Rosemary Bramante, MS.SolarWindow™ device performance measurement and certification was conducted completely independently from the CRADA team, at the NREL Device Performance Measurement Laboratory.The NREL Device Performance Measurement Laboratory is accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation to ISO 17025 standards for calibration of primary and secondary reference cells and secondary modules. Measurements outside the scope of the ISO 17025 accreditation are accredited to ISO 9001 standards by Orion Registrar.About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows and other materials into electricity generators under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.Our liquid coating technology has been presented to members of the U.S. Congress and has received recognition in numerous industry publications. Our SolarWindow™ technology has been independently validated to generate 50-times the power of a conventional rooftop solar system and achieves a one-year payback when modeled on a 50-story building.