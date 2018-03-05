Coalition for Community Solar Access and Solar Power Events Announce Community Solar Power Summit, July 18-19 2018 in Minneapolis, MN

Alexandria, VA, March 1, 2018 -- Community solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the clean



energy economy. With over 700 megawatts installed to date — over 350 of which was installed in 2017alone — the community solar market is projected to continue growing exponentially over the nextdecade. Join market leaders from across the country in community solar's preeminent event of the yearin Minneapolis, July 18-19, 2018."The focus of the event, in partnership with CCSA, will allow delegates to engage in the national issuessurrounding trends and policy in the rapidly growing community solar industry in the U.S. as well as witha specific emphasis on Midwest regional issues.," Stephen Miner, President & CEO, Solar Energy TradeShows.The Community Solar Power Summit will bring together leading community solar businesses, utilities,non-profits, and policymakers for an exclusive two-day event — featuring in-depth conversations withnational community solar thought leaders from Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), the SolarEnergy Industries Association (SEIA) Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), sessions on current trends andpolicies, and targeted matchmaking and networking opportunities."We're excited to partner with SEIA and SEPA to host the national Community Solar Summit inMinneapolis, one of the nation's fastest growing community solar markets," said CCSA's ExecutiveDirector, Jeff Cramer. "Community solar markets are opening and expanding nationwide, and theSummit will offer leaders from across this growing sector the opportunity to learn, network, andcollaborate with each other on the most pressing topics facing community solar."Minnesota is the national leader in installed community solar capacity, expected to top 400 MW through2018. Community Solar Power Summit will be held at the Raddison Blu in downtown Minneapolis, andwill also feature receptions at some of the Twin Cities most exciting breweries, restaurants, and bars.Registration and more information including featured speakers, panels, networking opportunities, andexhibition opportunities will be available in April 2018 at events.solar/communitysolar.***About Solar Power EventsSolar Power Events is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart ElectricPower Alliance (SEPA). The flagship event, Solar Power International, is North America's largest solartrade show. Solar Power Events strives to keep the industry moving forward by offering cutting-edgeregional and national events centered on the trends, technology, and research that power the industry.About CCSAThe Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) is a national Coalition of businesses and non-profitsworking to expand customer choice and access to solar to all American households and businessesthrough community solar. Community solar refers to local solar facilities shared by multiple communitysubscribers who receive credits on their electricity bills for their share of the power produced.Community solar provides homeowners, renters, and businesses equal access to the economic andenvironmental benefits of solar energy generation regardless of the physical attributes or ownership oftheir home or business. Community solar expands access to solar for all, including low-to-moderateincome customers, all while building a stronger, distributed, and more resilient electric grid. For moreinformation, visit our website at www.communitysolaraccess.org.About SEIACelebrating its 43rd anniversary in 2017, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national tradeassociation of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 260,000 Americans.Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA workswith its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitivesolar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy.For more information, visit www.seia.org.About SEPAThe Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to working with electricpower stakeholders through the most pressing issues affecting the growth and utilization of smartenergy. We are a trusted platform for education, research, standards, and collaboration to help utilities,customers, and other players deploy and integrate solar, storage, demand response and otherdistributed energy resources. Through educational activities, working groups, peer-to-peeropportunities and advisory services, SEPA engages interested parties in facilitating necessaryinformation exchange and knowledge transfer to offer the highest amount of value for our membershipand partner organizations.For more information, visit www.sepapower.org