Huge growth in Latin America from recruitment giant Airswift

New offices are set to open in Mexico and Guyana, as the company prepares to handle rapid future growth by offering a full specialist service to clients in the region.



The new ventures bring Airswift's total presence to over 60 offices worldwide. Based in Mexico City, the Mexican office will provide local clients with in-country recruitment, mobility and immigration services needed to support their own services and growth. The Guyanese office, located in Georgetown, will help facilitate recruitment for local projects, sourcing and mobilizing the best candidates from all over the world. The new offices will offer clients an on-the-ground presence, ensuring expert local knowledge and joined up communication to help businesses more efficiently mobilize their people across the continent.With substantial local growth in the pipeline, Airswift has committed itself to offering clients a best-in-class package of services, aligning its work with clients' objectives around all areas of project delivery. Employing new individuals, the offices will be providing opportunities for local talent, contributing to the local economy.Sam Cross will be overseeing the venture in his new role as Senior Vice President Americas, having previously served as Airswift's Senior Vice President of North America. Given Cross' 13 years' experience within the business and having experienced tremendous success growing the company's North American operations, Airswift is confident that the team can emulate this growth south of the equator.Cross says: "We are excited to open two new offices as we continue to expand our global footprint. Our aim is always to be one step ahead of our client's needs, and by adding to an already strong Latin American team we can even more proactively invest in developing our candidate pools for a rapidly emerging region. This is the next important step on our journey to ensuring we always have the right people and support in the right locations for clients and candidates alike."As part of this team, Damir Tomicic, Vice President Latin America, has over 15 years of experience within the business. Damir Tomicic has dedicated most of his efforts in establishing and rapidly growing Airswift in Brazil, Colombia, Trinidad and Argentina where Airswift has supported over 47 large capital investment projects across Latin America.Damir adds: "It is tremendously exciting to be part of Airswift's continued growth in the region. These new offices are in locations where there is an influx of new investments and projects, which will transform the economies and create new job opportunities. This represents a huge step forward in our ambitious growth strategy and we look forward to making further strides in future."Airswift currently has six Latin American offices in Brazil, Columbia, Trinidad, Argentina, Mexico and Guyana.