SEIA Seeks Reversal of Ill-Advised Approach to Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on the impact of possible steel and aluminum tariffs on the solar industry and the relationship between steel tariffs and those imposed on solar products:



"As President Trump prepares to issue an official decision on tariffs for steel and aluminum products, we want to remind him that the net loss of jobs and the cancellation of projects as a result of his solar tariffs are real and causing damage to America's energy economy."Against the backdrop of possible steel and aluminum tariffs, which add costs, particularly to large scale solar projects, we are asking President Trump and Congress to reconsider support for tariffs and adopt pro-American policies that protect American jobs. There has been very little interest in building substantial new solar manufacturing capacity as a result of solar tariffs. The actual number of jobs added because of solar tariffs will be negligible under the best of circumstances, while the number of jobs likely to be lost because of these tariffs is 23,000."The economy-damaging effects of tariffs are both regrettable and avoidable. If the President fails to reverse harmful tariffs, we urge Congress to take action to correct what will be a very bad deal for American workers."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.