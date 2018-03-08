Alpha Water Resources Completes Reverse Osmosis System for Wind-Powered Water Desalinization Project

San Angelo, Texas - March 08, 2018 - Alpha Water Resources, a service and turn-key solutions provider of water treatment systems for municipal, agricultural, industrial and oil and gas operations, announced today that it has completed the installation and initiation of a reverse osmosis (RO) system for an ongoing desalinization project in Colorado City, Texas. This is the first project of its kind in the area to deliver drinkable water through a system powered by wind turbines, a renewable technology.



The six-year project to utilize wind-power in the water desalinization process leveraged a grant worth approximately $2.6 million from the Texas Department of Agriculture for the implementation of the wind-powered RO system. With these funds, Mitchell County purchased the RO system from a Houston-based company and selected Alpha Water Resources to complete the project and implement the system. Alpha Water's Executive Vice President Alan Murphy contributed to the original system design.Alpha Water worked with the selected engineering firm, general contractor and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to complete the project. The system is capable of processing up to 250,000 gallons of water per day, with the potential to scale up to 1,000,000 in the event of rapid population growth in the area. The first successful test performed by the TCEQ approved the process water, deeming it fit for consumption."We had previously worked with Alan, the designer of the original RO system, who would later become a member of Alpha Water Resources' team. Alpha Water has recruited top talent with proven expertise in water desalinization systems, and continues to provide high-quality service," said Sue Young, Director of the Mitchell County Board of Economic Development. "These types of large-scale projects are rarely easy, but our work with Alpha Water Resources made the implementation and initiation of the RO system extremely simple. The Alpha Water team provided on-site guidance, helping to introduce a system that meets our current needs and is capable of expansion for future needs.""This was a very exciting project to work on being the first of its kind in the area to incorporate electric generation from wind-power into the water desalinization process," said J. Ferrara, CEO, Alpha Water Resources. "Through our team's expertise in the development, design and implementation of RO systems for municipalities, we were able to deliver a RO project that fit with what Mitchell County was looking for and maintained TCEQ requirements. Thanks to the involvement of our EVP, Alan, and our partners like WET/MCI, who worked closely with us in furthering the capabilities of the original design by adding remote monitoring and troubleshooting in the initial design of the system, we were able to complete and initiate this high-quality system."The Alpha Water Resources team was selected due to their exceptional level of service and knowledgeable staff who was onsite to complete the project. With the help of the team, Mitchell County Economic Development was able to implement the new RO system within six months.To learn more about Alpha Water Resources, please visit: https://www.alphawaterresources.com/About Alpha Water Resources:Alpha Water Resources provides turnkey solutions for municipal, industrial, agricultural and oil & gas markets - managing the entire project from concept to commissioning. The Company offers end-to-end service, from design and manufacture to commission and aftersales service providing customers with faster delivery, greater cost- efficiencies, and more effective project management. Alpha Water is fully equipped with proprietary technologies and service processes to provide ongoing consultation including but not limited to process design & engineering, fabrication, installation & commissioning, training, operation & maintenance, troubleshooting, repairs and other miscellaneous services necessary to customers' water management needs.Media ContactKate Caruso-SharpeFischTank Marketing and PRkate@fischtankpr.com