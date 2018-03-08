INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION POWER2DRIVE PRESENTS FIRST MARKET OVERVIEW FOR CHARGING SYSTEMS

Munich, March 8, 2018 - The energy transition is now gaining momentum in the road transport sector. Electric charging stations, wall boxes, smart charging tariffs, and services related to charging infrastructure are becoming increasingly important. New exhibition Power2Drive Europe, which will take place June 20-22, 2018 at Messe München, has therefore published an initial market overview covering the products and services available. The media partners for this publication are the trade magazine photovoltaik and online portal pv europe.



This market overview for charging systems is the first of its kind. It is published in German and English and presents around 40 charging stations, wall boxes and versatile charging cables that are currently available. The specifications of high-speed charging stations (DC) which are available for order and delivery, of AC systems (single-phase and three-phase AC) and of DC systems intended for use in either the private sector or industrial applications were compiled to produce the overview. Furthermore, it covers planning tools used to integrate e-mobility into solar on-site consumption systems for buildings and solar carports, as well as special deals from utilities or other service providers offering exclusive charging tariffs for e-mobility customers.The product overview comprises almost all the major suppliers and thus gives the first comprehensive picture of the current market. There are already indications, however, that many players in the solar industry likewise see e-mobility as an area of great importance for the future. It is therefore expected that a large number of innovations in this field will be presented both before and during Power2Drive and the parallel event Intersolar Europe. As a result, an updated version of the market overview will be published immediately prior to the exhibitions in June. This second edition will include an updated portfolio of suppliers and will present a comparative view of the growing variety of products and solutions.Market gathers paceBy compiling details of stakeholders in the charging systems market, the overview illustrates current trends and future prospects and, on a very practical level, helps companies to prepare for the imminent boom in e-mobility. In the future, residential buildings, office buildings and solar carports on company premises are set to play a crucial role in the charging infrastructure for the burgeoning number of electric vehicles. According to a recent study conducted by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg, there are now a total of 3.2 million electric cars worldwide. To date, China boasts 1.2 million e-cars, the USA some 750,000, and Japan in excess of 200,000, while Norway has 187,000 and Germany 93,000.Annual growth of 55 percentAbove all, it is the growth rates that make the trend clear, with 1.2 million new electric cars worldwide in 2017 alone. Growth in this segment of the automotive industry amounted to 55 percent. The majority of e-cars were sold by the two Chinese producers BYD and BAIC, followed by American manufacturer Tesla. BMW and Volkswagen took fourth and fifth place. Overall, German car makers sold 146,000 electric cars worldwide in 2017, of which almost 35,000 (24 percent) were retailed in Germany. If this trend continues, manufacturers are set to see a sharp upward curve in sales figures, and 25 million e-cars may then be on the roads by 2025. Some of the major car groups have announced that they will be switching to electrically driven models from 2020 onward.Power2Drive and Intersolar Europe part of "The smarter E"Power2Drive Europe is the new international exhibition for charging infrastructure and electromobility. It also provides an interface between the electrification of transport and a future-oriented, environmentally friendly, climate-neutral energy supply. Power2Drive Europe takes place in parallel to Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, which was also involved in compiling the market overview. This demonstrates how closely the fields are connected. Intersolar Europe likewise addresses the issue of sector coupling, for example by exploring how photovoltaics and e-mobility can be intelligently combined to stabilize the grid.Both Power2Drive and Intersolar Europe are part of "The smarter E Europe". This innovation hub for empowering new energy solutions also includes ees Europe and new exhibition EM-Power, thus bringing four energy exhibitions together under one roof to cover all key areas of energy supply, from generation through storage to the efficient use of renewable energies.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHPower2Drive Europe and the parallel events will take place from June 20-22, 2018 under the umbrella of The smarter E at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.powertodrive.de/enwww.TheSmarterE.de/en 