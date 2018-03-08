SEIA Welcomes Heightened Role of Borrego Solar and Sol Systems in SEIA Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association for the U.S. solar energy industry, announced today that Borrego Solar Systems, one of the largest commercial solar and energy storage developers and installers in the United States, and Sol Systems, a preeminent U.S. solar finance and development firm, have both expanded their role in SEIA leadership by moving to the Board of Directors level.



More Headlines Articles

"This is an exciting announcement that further cements SEIA's leadership within the industry," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. "Borrego Solar and Sol Systems bring with them invaluable expertise that will allow us to continue our mission of removing unnecessary red tape and expanding the clean energy marketplace to all consumers in all 50 states."Borrego Solar is one of the oldest developers, installers and O&M providers of commercial solar PV and energy storage systems in the country. The company has brought on line more than 400 megawatts (MW) of solar.Sol Systems has grown from an SREC aggregator in 2008 to a full-service solar energy investment, finance, and development firm serving some of the country's largest corporations, institutions, and municipalities today. To date, the firm has delivered 650 MW of solar projects across 13 states and has been listed among Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies for four consecutive years."By further establishing our involvement with SEIA through a board position, we plan to take a larger role in supporting key solar legislation and initiatives that support solar energy's continued growth," said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego Solar. "We are proud that our longevity and experience in the market has enabled us to take a leadership position at SEIA and advocate on behalf of the U.S. solar industry.""As the solar industry continues to rapidly expand the markets it participates in, developing a disciplined, multi-state strategy as an organization will be critical for success," observed Yuri Horwitz, CEO of Sol Systems. "So too will implementation. I look forward to contributing," he added.Following a vote by SEIA's membership at-large, SEIA also announced that the following industry leaders have been elected to serve on SEIA's Board of Directors: Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp; Chris Diaz, Principal at Seminole Financial Services; Kendra Hubbard, Strategic Account Manager at Unirac; Lee Peterson, Senior Manager at CohnReznick; and Janice Schneider, Partner at Latham & Watkins LLP.In addition, the following individuals were elected to the SEIA Board by their peers:• Distributed Generation (DG) Division Chair - Tony Clifford, Chief Development Officer at Standard Solar• Solar Heating and Cooling (SHC) Division Chair - Ed Murray, President of Aztec Solar• Solar Services and Consumers (SSC) Division Chair - Laura E. Stern, Co-founder and President of Nautilus Solar Energy• Utility Scale Solar Power (USP) Division Chair - Fred Morse, President of Morse Associates"We have a lot on our plates for 2018 and we welcome the guidance of these industry leaders as we seize upon the massive potential that lies ahead for the solar industry," Hopper added.Today, the U.S. solar industry employs 250,000 Americans at more than 9,000 companies nationwide.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.