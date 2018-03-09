New York Makes Billion Dollar Commitment to Solar Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an unprecedented commitment to renewable energy. Awarding $1.4 billion, New York is now set to advance 26 large-scale renewable energy projects, including 22 utility-scale solar installations.



Following is a statement from Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper:"We commend Governor Cuomo for this historic commitment to solar energy. These 22 solar projects will create thousands of jobs, generate billions of dollars in investment and bring clean and affordable energy to the residents of New York state. It is highly rewarding to see that the Empire State has made this groundbreaking investment in solar energy and we look forward to delivering on the promise that solar energy offers to New Yorkers."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.