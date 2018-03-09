Sungrow is Delivering the Largest ESS in Japan to PV plant

TOKYO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced it has entered into strategic partnership with a Japanese owner during the PV Expo 2018 held in Tokyo last week and will supply a turnkey energy storage system (ESS) consisting of 23 containers of storage inverters, NCM lithium batteries, and energy management system (EMS) for an approximately 30MWh energy storage project to be installed in Hokkaido, Japan.



The advanced NCM lithium batteries which are provided by Sungrow-Samsung SDI JV feature a high energy density, a long life cycle, and deep charging/discharging functions. The owner highly appreciates Sungrow's system solution, which is designed against the power constrictions in the Japanese power market, by adding ESS to PV plant and achieving 24 hours of continued power yield.Back in 2017, Sungrow successfully supplied its turnkey ESS to a PV plus energy storage project in Japan. The power plant has been in stable operation since last November.As a leading ESS solution supplier, Sungrow has supplied to over 600 projects in more than 50 countries and has developed a complete system solution for frequency regulation, demand response, and micro-grids.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of December 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com