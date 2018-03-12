Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Conference in San Francisco

GUELPH, Ontario, March 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, exhibiting this week at the Solar Asset Management and O&M Conference in San Francisco, announced that it has launched a new worldwide business unit focused on delivering solar Operations and Maintenance Services for utility-scale power plants.



"Our O&M business was born out of necessity to operate and maintain our own utility scale solar power plants in Ontario, Canada," said Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and chief executive officer of Canadian Solar. "Since all the solar plants were our own, we built the O&M team to provide the best quality of service and operations in order to maximize the value of our own solar assets. Now we are making these best practices and processes, fully ingrained in our O&M team's DNA, available to third-party asset owners."To learn more, meet the Canadian Solar O&M team in booth #24 at Solar Asset Management - North America in San Francisco on March 13 and 14, register for Canadian Solar's webinar on Best Practices for O&M Monitoring which will be held on March 27, 2018 at 11am PST / 2pm EST, or visit the Canadian Solar O&M Services website.About Canadian Solar Inc.Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 16 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 25 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.