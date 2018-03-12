Governor Charlie Baker to Keynote the Energy Storage Association's 28th Annual Conference and Expo

BOSTON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Energy Storage Association (ESA), the leading national voice for companies that develop and deploy the energy storage technologies we rely on every day, announced that Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts will keynote the Energy Storage Association's 28th Annual Conference and Expo on April 18 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. Governor Baker will address the importance of innovation, sustainability and clean energy legislation.



More Headlines Articles

"Massachusetts has a rich history of leadership in innovation and alternative forms of energy," said Governor Baker. "I look forward to spending time at ESA's annual conference and discussing the efforts underway in Massachusetts to develop energy storage projects that will reduce costs for ratepayers and help create a clean and resilient energy future."ESA invited Governor Baker to share his vision for a modern energy infrastructure in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Governor Baker has been named America's most popular governor by the Morning Consult, due in part to his support of the development of offshore wind energy and advanced energy storage technologies. Most recently, Governor Baker has motioned to enact policies that will result in increased deployment of renewable technologies."The energy storage industry is ready for business and is honored to be welcomed to Massachusetts by Governor Baker," stated Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO of ESA. "The Commonwealth has a long history of clean energy leadership, and programs such as the Energy Storage Initiative Advancing Commonwealth Energy Storage (ESI ACES) are examples of how his Administration values storage. Programs and policies such as these help to advance our industry toward the goal of 35 GW by 2025."The 28th Annual Conference will convene more than 2,000 attendees from across the energy storage industry. The conference schedule includes more than 150 leading industry speakers, 40 insightful education sessions, site tours to advanced energy storage projects and multiple workshops led by renowned experts.To register or learn more about the 28th Annual Conference and Expo, visit our website at http://esacon.energystorage-events.orgAbout Energy Storage AssociationThe Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid - as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 150 members, ESA represents a diverse group of energy service companies, independent power producers, electric utilities, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org.