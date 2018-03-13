Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System

FORT COLLINS, Colo., and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampt LLC, and Rosendin Electric, Inc., today announced that they have deployed string optimizers in an existing utility-scale PV plant to repower the system and increase ROI. The repowering project and associated case study are featured in a webinar published by Greentech Media.



Repowering refers to upgrading the performance of an existing PV system. The performance of PV power plants naturally decreases over time as PV modules degrade. Ampt, a leader in power conversion technology for solar power plant optimization, and Rosendin Electric, one of the largest electrical contractors in the U.S., are using string optimizers to improve the performance of aging systems while achieving a high return on investment.According to Scott Moskowitz, Senior Solar Analyst for GTM Research, "By the end of this year [2017], there is going to be 400 GW of installed solar globally. The majority of which are utility-scale solar plants which are the prime candidates for string optimization."Ampt String Optimizers use the company's patented technology to mitigate system degradation and deliver more energy. The optimizers are deployed on existing cables and combiners to ensure a simple repowering solution. When inverter replacements are needed, Ampt optimizers are used to adapt older systems to lower-cost, modern inverters to avoid the cost of legacy inverters that are no longer available or to avoid needing expensive rewiring and retrenching.Rosendin Electric uses Ampt String Optimizers as part of its turnkey repowering solution. Rosendin Electric's services include a site assessment, engineering, installation, and re-commissioning performed by a nationwide network of highly trained, certified, and local electricians. Full-service operations and maintenance (O&M) support is also available to system owners. For the project case study featured in the GTM webinar, Rosendin Electric deployed string optimizers in a five-year-old, utility-scale PV plant owned and operated by AES Distributed Energy, Inc. (AES DE).AES DE provided analysis of the performance data before and after optimizer installation. The results demonstrate Ampt String Optimizers delivering a 10.2% performance improvement with a 31% ROI and 3.2-year investment payback. The project provides a compelling financial case based on the increase in energy without having to replace the existing central inverters.The GTM webinar details the joint Ampt and Rosendin Electric repowering of the AES DE project. Additionally, the webinar highlights the three ways Ampt String Optimizers are used to repower existing PV systems, including inverter upgrades, to improve system performance and increase ROI.You are invited to access the webinar titled, Using String Optimizers to Repower Existing PV Systems and Enable Low-Cost Inverter Upgrades on the GTM website.In addition to the webinar, Ampt will be a featured speaker at Solar Asset Management - North America taking place in San Francisco on March 13 and 14. Join Ampt's Director of Marketing, Mark Kanjorski, for a panel discussion in Session 7A titled "Repowering: What Is It and How Does It Impact the Bottom Line?" Both Ampt and Rosendin are attending the conference. Please visit Ampt at booth 10.About AmptAmpt delivers innovative power conversion and communication technology that provides system level optimization of PV power plants. As the world's number one optimizer company for large-scale systems, Ampt serves the global solar market with award winning products. The company is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado and has sales and support locations in North America, Europe, Japan and South Korea as well as representation in Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Along with our strategic partners in the HDPV Alliance, Ampt is lowering the cost of solar energy. For more information, visit www.ampt.com.About Rosendin ElectricRosendin Electric, Inc., headquartered in San Jose, Calif., is an employee-owned electrical contractor with offices throughout the United States. With revenues surpassing $2 billion, Rosendin is one of the largest electrical contractors in the U.S. employing over 6,000 people. For 98 years, Rosendin has created a reputation for building quality electrical and communications installations, building value for clients, and building people within the company. For more information, visit http://www.rosendin.com/ and follow @rsndele on Twitter.About AES Distributed Energy, Inc. and The AES CorporationThe AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 200 global power company providing affordable, sustainable energy to 16 countries through its diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. AES Distributed Energy is one of ten businesses that make up the AES U.S. Strategic Business Unit ("SBU") providing renewable energy solutions to a diverse customer base including utilities, corporations, and governmental entities. With a workforce of 3,600 people, the U.S. SBU is committed to operational excellence and meeting the changing power needs of the United States. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com.