SolarEdge Launching First EV-Charging PV Inverter in Europe

At MCE Italy, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, is launching the world's first EV-charging inverter for the European market. By supplementing grid power with PV power, SolarEdge's Mode 3 EV charger offers charging up to 2.5 times faster than a charger supplied with the EV with its innovative solar boost mode.



SolarEdge's HD-Wave inverter, once integrated with an EV charger, will not only provide the existing management and monitoring of solar production, battery storage, and home energy management, but will also enable EV charging from the same inverter and monitoring platform. The combined solution will offer considerable cost savings on both hardware and labor by eliminating the need for additional electrician and inspector visits, wiring and breaker installation. The solution is also available as an EV-ready solution that is future-ready for new EV purchase or replacement, and compatible with multiple EV connectors."SolarEdge is committed to providing innovative solutions that help more people gain control of their energy usage," stated Alfred Karlstetter, General Manager of SolarEdge Europe. "Our EV-charging, single-phase inverter makes it easier for individuals to maximize self-consumption and increase energy independence."Based on patent-pending technology, the EV charger is embedded into SolarEdge's HD-Wave inverter and leverages its solar boost mode. This mode utilizes both the grid and PV to charge up to 9.2kW (32 Amp) Mode 3 charging, which is up to 2.5 times faster than a standard charger supplied with an EV. The solar boost mode enables the surpassing of circuit breaker limits for faster charging, while still complying with electrical standards. If PV is not available, the EV charging single phase inverter will use grid power to charge at up to 7.4kW (32 Amp) Mode 3 charging, which is up to two times faster than charging with a standard charger.With a 12-year warranty, the EV-charging single-phase inverter will support charging at off-peak hours to optimize Time-of-Use (TOU) rates and potentially offer operating modes, such as demand-response. The EV charging single-phase inverter is expected to be available throughout Europe during the third quarter of 2018.MCE Italy attendees are invited to visit the SolarEdge booth, # P33/R34, Hall 2, to meet with local and global management teams, learn more about SolarEdge's new product offerings, and participate in training sessions.About SolarEdge TechnologiesSolarEdge provides an intelligent inverter solution that has changed the way power is harvested and managed in solar photovoltaic systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter system maximizes power generation at the individual PV module-level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. Supporting increased PV proliferation, the SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, smart energy management, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. SolarEdge's solutions address broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge is online at http://www.solaredge.com