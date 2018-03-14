GRC Annual Meeting & Expo 2018 - Exhibitor Registration Now Open!

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has announced the opening of registration for Exhibitors at one of the world's largest geothermal energy conferences of the year taking place October 14-17, 2018, in Reno, Nevada, USA at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. The 42nd GRC Annual Meeting & Expo will showcase the world-wide availability of a clean, dependable renewable energy that provides grid stability 24 hours a day through both flexible and baseload power production.



The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is the industry's must attend networking gathering for leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.Nearly 1,000 attendees participated in the 2017 GRC Annual Meeting from 35 different countries around the world, highlighting the GRC's role in connecting the global community. More than 75 exhibitors spanning the range of geothermal interests, with new technologies and emerging opportunities in the industry, were on display.With increasing interest in geothermal as a reliable source of renewable energy around the world, the GRC is looking ahead to an even stronger international attendance in 2018.If your company has a strong interest in promoting its projects, equipment, services, and technology through a booth or sponsorship, contact Anh Lay at (530) 758-2360 or alay@geothermal.org.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Reno, Nevada, USA, visit www.geothermal.org/meet-new.html or call (530) 758-2360.