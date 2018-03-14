GRC Annual Meeting & Expo 2018 - Exhibitor Registration Now Open!

Visit http://my.geothermal.org/GRC/Exhibitor/GRC/Exhibitor_Portal/Exhibitor_Portal.aspx for further information

Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting & Expo will be held Oct. 14-17 in Reno, Nevada, USA.

03/14/18, 09:14 AM | Other Energy Topics

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has announced the opening of registration for Exhibitors at one of the world's largest geothermal energy conferences of the year taking place October 14-17, 2018, in Reno, Nevada, USA at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. The 42nd GRC Annual Meeting & Expo will showcase the world-wide availability of a clean, dependable renewable energy that provides grid stability 24 hours a day through both flexible and baseload power production.


The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is the industry's must attend networking gathering for leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.

Nearly 1,000 attendees participated in the 2017 GRC Annual Meeting from 35 different countries around the world, highlighting the GRC's role in connecting the global community. More than 75 exhibitors spanning the range of geothermal interests, with new technologies and emerging opportunities in the industry, were on display.

With increasing interest in geothermal as a reliable source of renewable energy around the world, the GRC is looking ahead to an even stronger international attendance in 2018.

If your company has a strong interest in promoting its projects, equipment, services, and technology through a booth or sponsorship, contact Anh Lay at (530) 758-2360 or alay@geothermal.org.

For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Reno, Nevada, USA, visit www.geothermal.org/meet-new.html or call (530) 758-2360.

03/14/18, 09:14 AM | Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Energy Topics News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

POWER RAILâ„¢ Commercial Mounting System

POWER RAILâ„¢ Commercial Mounting System

The Power Railâ„¢ Commercial Mounting System is designed with the professional PV solar installer in mind. Both the XD/UD and LD/MD rails feature single tool assembly with the revolutionary patented RADâ„¢ Lock-in-Place bolt for fast and secure module clamping. The high strength marine-grade aluminum rails include an integral wiring channel for securing cables and providing a professional finish.
More Products
Feature Your Product