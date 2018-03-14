WIRELESS LUBRICATION MONITORING WORLD NEWS!
The WLubeMon monitors that the right amount of lubricant is fed in the right time to the bearing - the fundamental criteria for reliable lubrication system.
The system works completely independently and is capable to monitor all types of grease lubrication systems including manual lubrication.
The meter (LubeMon) has been available some years already but with cable transmission. The disadvantages have been high cost of cable installation as well as risk of cable damages.
The WLubeMon comprises a precision grease meter that measures the amount of lubricant fed into the lubrication point. The meter communicates on a regular basis wirelessly with a Control unit. The system provides alarm both for too high and too low volume as well as statistics and log functions.
The Control unit can monitor up till 20 individual meters and has normally a carriage of 75 meters. The condition for each meter is shown clearly on the Control unit. The Control unit is very user-friendly and has a color display
The battery lasts at least 15 years
We are convinced that many expensive bearing break downs will be avoided using this system as the user will be reminded already at the first missed lubrication occasion.
For additional information: contact Niklas Rehn at niklas@assalub.se
Assalub AB
PrÃ¤stÃ¤ngsvÃ¤gen 15,597 30 Ã…tvidaberg
Tel: +46 120 358 40
Email: info@assalub.se
Internet: www.assalub.se
