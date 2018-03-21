Irish expansion continues apace at Natural Power

Renewable energy and infrastructure consultancy, Natural Power, is adding four new team members at its Dublin office. Keara O' Shea has joined the team as a geotechnical engineer to support geotechnical investigation and consultancy services and Kathryn Oliver has joined as an environmental consultant to cope with the demand in environmental services. A business development manager role has also been filled with a start date in early April, and recruitment is nearing completion to bolster the planning team to support consenting and EIA services.

Marc Lamphiere, Natural Power's Country Director in Ireland, said: "We are delighted to welcome our new team members on board, and based on client demand and operational projects coming online for asset management services we will be looking to add further to the team in Q2. We are developing a really robust team in Ireland to respond to the market demands, workload, and to really add value through our international experience in auctions and LCOE. I believe we are very well placed to service the entire renewable energy and grid infrastructure sectors across all project phases and technologies over the coming years."



More Headlines Articles

Team members from our planning and environmental, construction, operational and asset management, and analytics and advisory departments will be attending the IWEA Spring Conference "Ireland's Clean Energy Future: Partnership & Progress" at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on 21st and 22nd March 2018. To contact the team and arrange a meeting, please email sayhello@naturalpower.comNatural Power Ireland operates from its main office in Sandyford in Dublin and provides a wide range of consultancy and contracting services to all phases of renewable energy projects, including: planning and environmental, resource analysis and analytics, construction, site investigation, operational and asset management and due diligence services across the range of renewable energy technologies (wind, solar, hydro, biomass), energy storage and infrastructure type projects.