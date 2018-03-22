Debbie Shepard Joins Senior Management Team at AllEarth Renewables, Inc.

Williston, VT - AllEarth Renewables, Inc., the award winning Vermont-based solar tracker manufacturer, has announced that Debbie Shepard has joined the company's senior management team. She will continue as the Controller at AllEarth Renewables, a role she began in 2017.



Shepard, of Essex Jct., Vt., has extensive financial, manufacturing, and utility experience, making her a perfect fit for AllEarth.She previously worked as a Gas Supply and Regulatory Accountant at Vermont Gas Systems, Inc., where she managed the gas supply costs. There she also was responsible for accounting of the Energy Efficiency Utility (EEU), government reports, and margin analysis for the company. Prior to that she worked as the Assistant Controller for America's Gardening Resource, Inc., where she handled the financials for both of the retail stores as well as SERAC."Our management team is very lucky to have Debbie Shepard on board. She brings to the job an incredible array of financial experiences and is an invaluable asset to our company," said David Blittersdorf, president and CEO of AllEarth Renewables, Inc.Shepard has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Texas Christian University and received her Master of Public Administration from the University of Vermont.PHOTO: Link to photo of Debbie Shepard.About AllEarth RenewablesAllEarth Renewables, Inc. headquartered in Williston, Vermont, is a company dedicated to bringing clean, renewable energy to businesses, farms, municipalities and homeowners that helps lessen our nation's dependence on fossil fuels and reduce green-house gas emissions. We bring new, more efficient energy solutions to market - from community wind farms to solar generation and now commuter rail transportation. Under the AllEarth Renewables umbrella, we have developed more than 20 MW of new wind and solar energy, and manufactured over 6,000 solar trackers. For more information visit www.allearthrenewables.com.