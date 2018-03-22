Solar Industry Commends Colorado for Enacting Pioneering Energy Storage Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association (COSEIA) jointly commended Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper for signing into law energy storage legislation that will help the state's solar market and jobs grow. The measure, Senate Bill 9, allows Colorado residents to install and use energy storage on their property without unnecessary restrictions or discriminatory rates. The legislation makes Colorado one of the first states to declare energy storage a "right" for consumers.



Following is a statement from Sean Gallagher, SEIA's Vice President of State Affairs:"This new law cements Colorado's status as one of our nation's renewable energy leaders. Pairing energy storage with solar will allow consumers to have the cleanest, most reliable and most affordable electricity. The solar industry thanks Governor Hickenlooper and the Legislature for continuing to support the state's solar market by taking this important step on storage."Following is a statement from Rebecca Cantwell, COSEIA's Executive Director:"Energy storage paired with solar energy gives consumers and businesses a way to be truly energy independent, and we commend our state's leaders for declaring that citizens have a right to use this exciting technology. We believe that this new law will spark more interest in going solar and will pave the way towards adding storage to many projects."Colorado is the 12th largest solar state in the U.S., with nearly 1,000 megawatts of cumulative solar capacity installed. The state's solar industry employs 6,789 workers, ranking it 9th among states for solar employment. In 2017 alone, Colorado added more than 780 solar jobs.About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.About COSEIA:Established in 1989, the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association (COSEIA) leads the state's solar industry by working to expand markets, advance policy, remove barriers and provide education about solar energy issues. With roughly 200 member companies and advocates, COSEIA works at the legislature, the Public Utilities Commission and with local governments to ensure that solar becomes a mainstream energy source for Colorado.