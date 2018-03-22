Stem, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Additions

MILLBRAE, Calif. - March 20, 2018 - Stem, Inc., the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered energy storage, today announced two accomplished additions to its executive team to further its corporate vision and goals.



Mark Triplett joins Stem this week in a new executive position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for deployment, supply chain, and programs. Triplett brings more than 20 years of experience developing, selling and delivering complex technology solutions in energy storage, smart grid, DERS, utility operations, and enterprise software. Triplett has held several COO and executive sales positions, most recently as COO of Green Charge Networks, and earlier as President of Software and COO at UISOL, an Alstom-owned DRMS enterprise software application product exclusively for the utility industry.Alan Russo joins Stem in a new executive position as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Russo most recently led Sales and Marketing for REC Solar since 2015, and earlier as VP Strategic Accounts for Bloom, where he led the development and deployment of hundreds of fuel cell systems at critical facilities around the country. Earlier in his career, Russo led Asia operations for American Power Conversion, managing over 350 employees."Triplett and Russo are corporate leaders who will enhance Stem's execution experience for our innovative, artificial intelligence-driven customer-sited energy storage platform, AthenaTM," said John Carrington, CEO of Stem, Inc. "We are excited to bring their proven, global deployment acumen to the Stem team."In January 2018, Stem announced its second international market (Ontario Canada and Japan), and completed a Series D first close, adding Activate Capital, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and Temasek to its global investment leadership circle.In 2017, the energy superintelligenceTM storage leader had over 1,100 sites operational or in construction with an average system size of 500 kWh, having commissioned a new energy storage system on average every two days.About Stem, Inc.Stem creates innovative technology services that transform the way energy is distributed and consumed. AthenaTM by Stem is the first AI for energy storage and virtual power plants. It optimizes the timing of energy use and facilitates consumers' participation in energy markets, yielding economic and societal benefits while decarbonizing the grid. The company's mission is to build and operate the smartest and largest digitally-connected energy storage network for our customers. Headquartered in Millbrae, California, Stem is directly funded by a consortium of leading investors including Activate Capital, Angeleno Group, Constellation Technology Ventures, Iberdrola (Inversiones Financieras Perseo), GE Ventures, Mithril Capital Management, Mitsui & Co. LTD., Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, RWE Supply & Trading, Temasek, and Total Energy Ventures. Visit www.stem.com for more information.Media ContactJosh GarrettAntenna Group for Stem, Inc.stem@antennagroup.com646-357-3445Â© 2018 Stem, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Stem and the Stem logo are registered trademarks of Stem Incorporated in the U.S.