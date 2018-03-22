Sterling and Wilson announces U.S. market entry and first project contracts of 50 MWp

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. ("SWSS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd., the world's number 1 EPC outside of China, today announced the incorporation of a subsidiary in the United States and the opening of its local headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.



As the acceleration of growth in the energy sector has increased worldwide, Sterling and Wilson has ventured into the solar, wind, and energy storage markets, covering the entire canvas of the renewable energy sector. Backed by its robust resources in project management, project implementation, and project engineering, the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary will mirror the global service offerings for solar and energy storage. These offerings include project development support, design and engineering, supply chain management, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance for utility-scale project developers, independent power producers and utility customers. The U.S. market expansion follows the recent IHS Markit recognition for being the world's largest Solar EPC outside of China.The newly formed subsidiary has already made a quick entry into the U.S. market with over 50 MWp of turnkey solar projects under contract for EPC and/or Co-Development services. Asked about the strategic expansion Bikesh Ogra, Group CEO - Solar said: "The U.S. is an important long-term market for Sterling and Wilson, and we firmly believe that the energy industry will continue shifting towards renewables, particularly solar and storage. Sterling and Wilson looks forward to bringing its global reputation of safely delivering high quality projects, and we are very pleased with the U.S. team's rapid success."R.T. Weber, Vice President of Business Development in the U.S. adds: "We are excited to leverage our experienced team here in the U.S. market, and are honored to be recognized as the #2 EPC in the world as per IHS Markit Q1 2018 Solar EPC & O&M Tracker report. Pairing up our team's relationships and local knowledge with our global EPC resources and expertise, we can offer customers high-quality solar and storage facilities at the competitive prices needed in the U.S. market. The financial strength of Sterling and Wilson and its global footprint also allow us to invest in projects at various development stages and support developers to bring their projects to the finish line."Sterling and Wilson will be hosting the Recharge Lounge at the upcoming Solar Power Finance and Investment Summit in Carlsbad California from March 20th through March 22nd.About Sterling and Wilson:Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions Inc. (SWSS) is the wholly-owned US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., a leading global solar EPC. The company is privately held and forms a part of the $6 billion Shapoorji Pallonji group, an engineering and construction concern with a rich 150 year history. Corporate headquarters for the solar business is Dubai, UAE, while the US business is based in Phoenix AZ, USA. The company has a strong international track record, having successfully commissioned 2.1 GWp of solar power plants worldwide with another 2.5 GWp under construction, including the world's largest, single-location solar PV plant at 1.2 GWp in the United Arab Emirates. http://sterlingandwilson.com/offerings/renewables/.