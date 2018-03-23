Irish expansion continues at Natural Power

Keara O' Shea has joined the geotech team as a geographical engineer, Kathryn Oliver has joined as an environmental consultant in the ecology team and Marc McLoughlin has joined as business development manager. The business is also currently recruiting for a further role in its Irish planning team.



Marc Lamphiere, Natural Power's Country Director in Ireland, said: "We're delighted to welcome our new team members on board. We are developing a really robust team in Ireland to respond to the market demands and are very well placed to service the entire renewable energy and grid sectors, across all aspects of feasibility, planning and consenting services including environmental and geotechnical."Natural Power is currently involved in a number of Irish wind farm projects; acting as owner's engineer and construction project manager for Meenwaun Wind Farm in County Offaly, providing owner's engineer, ecological clerk of works and hydrological monitoring services on Teevurcher Wind Farm in County Meath, where pre-construction survey work was also handled by Natural Power and asset management will be provided once the site is handed over. Natural Power is also acting as owners' engineer at the 35MW Glanaruddery wind farm in County Kerry.The team will be attending the IWEA Spring Conference â€˜Ireland's Clean Energy Future: Partnership & Progress' at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on 21st and 22nd March 2018. To contact the team and pre-arrange a meeting, please email sayhello@naturalpower.comNatural Power Ireland operates from its main office in Sandyford in Dublin and provides a wide range of consultancy and contracting services to all phases of renewable energy projects, including: planning and environmental, resource analysis and analytics, construction, site investigation, operational and asset management and due diligence services across the range of renewable energy technologies (wind, solar, hydro, biomass), energy storage and infrastructure type projects.