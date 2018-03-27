Utah Governor Signs New Laws Protecting Solar Consumers and Extending State Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. and SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Utah Solar Energy Association (USEA) jointly thanked Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature for two new laws the industry advocated for that will help future solar homeowners through cost savings and increased consumer protection.



Gov. Herbert signed both pieces of legislation into law this month.The consumer protection measure, Senate Bill 157, requires solar companies to provide all residential customers with a disclosure statement that summarizes key terms in an agreement. The disclosure statements were modeled on SEIA's standardized disclosure forms developed for the public.Utah is the fourth state to enact legislation based on SEIA's consumer protection work, following Florida, Nevada and New Mexico.Gov. Herbert also signed into law Senate Bill 141, which provides a two-year extension of a $1,600 tax credit for Utah customers who adopt solar systems, providing much-needed stability as the industry adapts to recently restructured solar rates for homeowners. Beginning in 2021, the credit will be gradually phased down until it is eliminated at the end of 2023.Following is a statement from Sean Gallagher, SEIA's vice president of state affairs:"The solar industry welcomes proactive consumer protection actions, like SB 157, which ensure transparency and an educated consumer, both essential ingredients for growing the solar market. These bills are a major win for Utah's solar customers and businesses."Following is a statement from Ryan Evans, USEA's president:"The Utah solar industry depends on customers being well-informed about their solar transactions. We thank Gov. Herbert and the Legislature for giving solar consumers the same kind of protections they get when making everyday purchases. Without a doubt, these two pieces of legislation will allow the Utah solar market to continue to grow."Utah is the 8th largest solar state in the U.S., with 1,599 megawatts of cumulative solar capacity installed. The state's solar industry employs 6,170 workers, ranking it 12th among states, and 4th for solar jobs per capita. The workforce grew by 40 percent last year, adding more than 1,700 jobs.To learn more about the broad array of consumer protection materials that SEIA has developed to help solar shoppers ask the right questions, better understand solar fundamentals, compare among competing offers, and know what to expect from their solar system over the years, go to: http://www2.seia.org/e/139231/solar-customer-resource-portal/28zs23/226008416###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.About Utah Solar Energy Association:The Utah Solar Energy Association (USEA) champions the growth of Utah's solar industry through advocacy, public education and business services. As a statewide industry association, USEA represents the interests of its member firms involved in all aspects of solar energy; residential, commercial, and utility scale projects as well as manufactures, lenders, and suppliers. Learn more at www.utsolar.org.