Off Grid Energy power up latest fleet of electric delivery vans for UPS

In conjunction with UK Power Networks Services, Off Grid Energy delivered a multi-function Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) as part of a wider integrated smart management system that provides a dynamic control of individual vehicle charging points to support the existing limited capacity grid supply.The integration of 118 additional electric vehicles increased the demand that would exceed the capacity of the existing supply to the central London depot, and with the cost of an infrastructure upgrade too expensive and timely to be feasible, UPS needed an alternative solution that could be delivered within a short timescale."Until recently, EV operators would have to account for a substantial increase in budget allocation to allow for an upgrade of infrastructure to meet increased energy demands," said Danny Jones, Founder and CEO of Off Grid Energy. "However, with our cost-effective Universal Battery Energy Storage System (UBESS) - the Ingenium - customers now have an alternative solution."Comprising of a smart charging system that dynamically controls the power available to connected vehicles, the system can intelligently limit the peak load on the network. Working alongside and interacting with this, the UBESS monitors depot load through remote measurement at the LV substation and makes stored energy available to the depot to cover any unavoidable deficit in capacity.In addition, when not required to support the depot, the Ingenium U-BESS is able to provide DSR services reflected back to the grid network that include FFR, demand shift, Voltage regulation, real and reactive power import/export and PV self-consumption"By offering multi-layered benefits, this technology provides a solution to limited capacity grid issues as well as delivering network support services that, together, ensure the asset works hard for its keep. Growth in EV fleets in our towns and cities, driven by air quality concerns, can now be effectively introduced without the cost and time associated with traditional grid re-enforcement," added Jones.About Off Grid Energy:Off Grid Energy (OGE) pioneered the use of energy storage technology in power generation systems for construction, events and utilities since first applications in 2010. Since then, OGE has lead the way in design and manufacture of a range of products that deliver significant fuel efficiency improvements and so drive down costs, reduce emissions and eliminate noise. Based in Rugby, a town with an international reputation for electrical engineering, Off Grid delivers its products and solutions throughout the UK and all over the world. For more information, visit http://www.offgrid-energy.co.uk/index.php.