SolaTrim LLC Signs UK Distributor for Rooftop Solar Pest Protection

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolaTrim™ LLC (www.solatrim.com), innovators and manufacturers of aluminum protective barriers that safeguard and beautify residential rooftop solar systems, has announced that a Distribution Agreement has been reached with PPSP, operating out of the United Kingdom, who now joins SolaTrim's expanded network of distributors. Pigeon Proofing Solar Panels (PPSP) will be offering SolaTrim's solar panel protection to residential solar system integrators all across the UK.



SolaTrim signs Pigeon Proofing Solar Panels (PPSP) as UK distributor for solar pest protection system.Tweet this"We are thrilled with the PPSP agreement," said Bob Smith, President and Co-founder of SolaTrim LLC, "which we believe gives us the across-the-Atlantic availability of the SolaTrim product that has been one of our goals. As we see SolaTrim become the preferred system for residential solar rodent and environmental protection across the U.S. and Canada, we are also extremely pleased to have attracted a solid business relationship with a European company like PPSP. We believe that SolaTrim has the potential to become a global product as an aesthetic barrier that can protect and beautify rooftop solar systems, prevent rodent infestation, have all-weather, all-climate durability, and in Great Britain will even resist winter ice dams and snow loads. We're proud to be part of the PPSP product catalogue. Given the great momentum we have from our outstanding 2017, we felt this was a good time to spread our wings even more and see if we can impact the European market like we did here in North America."ABOUT PIGEON PROOFING SOLAR PANELS, LLCPPSP is headquartered in Bedfordshire, England and has locations throughout the United Kingdom. Russell Bush, director of PPSP, had this to say about the SolaTrim agreement:"PPSP (http://www.pigeonproofingsolarpanels.co.uk) are the leading installers of Pigeon Proofing in the United Kingdom. Our sole business focus is the protection of solar panels from rodents and other threatening wildlife, so we are excited about the prospect of expanding and communicating in an International market. PPSP is proud to announce that we will now be the United Kingdom's only distributors of SolaTrim - working in collaboration to provide protection for solar panels. PPSP will be building on their existing success as the sole provider of a service that secures and maintains solar panels, protecting and promoting renewable energy sources in the UK."ABOUT SOLATRIMSolaTrim LLC is an innovator in providing new solutions to protect and beautify residential solar systems as well as protect the homeowner solar investment. The SolaTrim barrier system adds an attractive skirting to rooftop solar arrays while protecting the system from pests, debris and other environmental threats. Solar integrators across the country are turning to SolaTrim as a permanent solution that will beautify rooftop solar while reducing unnecessary service & warranty calls.Operating out of Sacramento, California since 2014, SolaTrim is committed to developing affordable, dependable, and attractive Made-in-the-USA solar aftermarket products to support renewable energy initiatives in America and across the globe.For more information, visit www.solatrim.com.