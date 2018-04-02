Apparent Energy Achieves Peak Output During Solar Panel Test Against Competitors

ASHLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apparent Energy has been conducting a series of experiments with its patented Dielectric Energy Converter technology (DEC). The latest experiment, conducted on February 28, 2018, tested the efficiency of the product in rainy weather conditions. This experiment compared the Hybrid Boost charge controller, featuring DEC technology to multiple competitors' devices that are supposed to have similar performance results. "Our DEC technology results far exceeded expectations," states CEO Bill Patridge.



More Headlines Articles

This experiment started out by testing a solar charge controller that stated to have similar performance levels to the competitors and is sold at major retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe's, and Grainger. The Apparent Energy Hybrid Boost charge controller is in blue on the associated graph. The competitor's charge controller is programmed to track the sun, but as the day was peaking the competitors charge controller was struggling with the rainy day conditions. The technology is tracking peak power production throughout the day consistently, while competitors are struggling. The test took place between 6:58 am and 2:15 pm during overcast weather conditions with partially or fully blocked sun.In the second test, a leading competitor's 48-volt boost charge controller for golf carts and rickshaws was tested against the Apparent Energy 48-volt Hybrid Boost charge controller. This test shows a 24-volt solar panel mounted above a golf cart or rickshaw with a solar charge controller connecting the battery. As seen in the associated graph, partial sun causes the competitor's charge controller to lose almost all production and it isn't until the sun is completely covered that the Apparent Energy charge controller begins to decrease its production. Apparent Energy is still double that of the competitors. At the end of the experiment, Apparent Energy was able to conclude that while testing their Hybrid Boost charge controller with DEC technology, huge improvements in the source to load delivery were achieved. This provides the Company with a competitive advantage in the marketplace because the device is also smaller and lighter, making it easily attachable to a solar panel as an integrated unit.About Apparent EnergyApparent Energy, based in Ashland, Oregon, is building, designing and selling electrical power technology using proprietary Dielectric Energy Converter technology (DEC). The DEC technology is a proprietary new power conversion technology that improves upon existing 100-year-old inductor-based power conversion technology. The Company is focusing in renewable energy systems such as solar and wind, but the technology can replace any inductor-based power conversion technology with a smaller, lighter, more efficient package. As of February 28, 2018, Apparent Energy has filed over 4 US and International patents on its technological breakthroughs.The Company has recently begun a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine to complete development of this product.https://www.startengine.com/apparent-energy