Sunpreme Earns 2018 North American New Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan for Bifacial Smart Solar PV Panels

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunpreme, Inc., a US-based solar photovoltaic company that designs and manufactures its own bifacial cells, advanced solar panels, and systems, took the 2018 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award. Sunpreme GxB380 Bifacial Smart Solar received high marks across the board for its best practices for innovative technology, world-class quality, and outstanding customer experience. The award and its accompanying report recognize the importance of integrated solutions to deliver superior lifetime yields and the safest long-term energy investments for its customers.



More Headlines Articles

Sunpreme GxB380 SM bifacial smart solar panels provide advanced functionality to maximize energy yield and peak string level AC/DC power using impedance matching technology. The panels with optimizer can be easily installed on complex rooftops with shading and other obstructions. Power generated gets optimized at the individual solar panel level, delivering a higher overall energy yield than conventional panels, and is easily monitored in real time to ensure maximum power production, while meeting NEC 690.12 rapid shut down safety standards. The panels are double glass for durability and outstanding aesthetics, and able to withstand extreme weather including heavy snow loads, high wind speeds, sand storms, salt mist, humidity, wide-ranging temperatures, and panel aging.Frost & Sullivan followed a ten-step process to research, identify, and recognize best practices. "We measure and compare performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify the best companies that demonstrate excellence in fields such as product innovation, consistent quality, and customer value. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. The GxB380 SM are the only bifacial panels with integrated optimizer in the industry to enable high performance, longer strings, lower system losses, and safer operations through rapid shutdown of the strings and modules in the event of fire. Frost & Sullivan predicts that while there will be bifacial smart modules developed to compete, Sunpreme GxB380 SM will remain the forerunner in its market," said Guhan Sriram R V, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan."We are excited and gratified to win this impressive recognition. Our powerful Bifacial solar PV panels, featuring integrated Optimizers, have shown an outstanding capability to deliver a total of 15-20% additional energy yield over the life of the system," said Ashok K. Sinha, Sunpreme's Chairman & CEO. "Our leading customers in the Commercial & Industrial space have recognized the value of such differentiation. They have rewarded Sunpreme over the years with some of the most prominent, bankable projects within the US. Examples of Sunpreme Bifacial panel deployment include a Platinum LEED certified school campus in Cambridge, MA and a 10 MW industrial roof top in LA, California, one of the world's largest," added Sinha."We are honored to have earned the 2018 New Product Innovation Award by an independent and reputed organization such as Frost & Sullivan. Sunpreme GxB380 SM is a market leader for Bifacial panel level power optimization, and sets the benchmark for product innovation and reliability, offering customers superior lifetime yields, and safest long-term energy investmentsâ€” backed by an outstanding industry-leading warranty," said Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President for Global Business Development, System Products and Quality & Reliability at Sunpreme. "These innovatively designed Bifacial smart panels absorb light from both sides, increasing energy yield (kWh) per peak DC power (kWp) further and lowering system losses, combined with industry-leading temperature coefficient and fire class rating A, thereby maximizing customers' IRR," added Bedi.About Frost & SullivanFrost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community from 31 offices on six continents. For more information, please visit www.frost.com.About Sunpreme, Inc.Headquartered in California US, Sunpreme is a global solar photovoltaic company that designs, develops, and manufactures its innovative Bifacial double glass panels utilizing a proprietary Hybrid Cell Technology (HCT), with efficiencies ranging from 21.8% to 24%. These panels deliver the best cost performance value and are covered by an outstanding 30 Year performance warranty. Sunpreme's Bifacial, Smart Optimized panels are among the world's most powerful, with STC outputs ranging from 310 to 510W before the Bifacial boost, with superior product reliability and environmental stewardship. Sunpreme was ranked among the top three performers in the entire global PV market, and has won 7 of the top 10 rankings among thin-film PV products. Sunpreme solutions are deployed in 28 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.sunpreme.com.