Get next level Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI) measurement results with the new all-digital DR30 pyrheliometer

Welcome to the next level in solar radiation monitoring! The new all-digital first class DR30 pyrheliometer is released. It offers the highest accuracy and data availability, featuring on-board tilt and humidity sensors, and heating without offsets! Get DR30 from Hukseflux for next level DNI measurement results.

DR30 is a high-accuracy digital direct (normal incidence) solar radiation sensor. The scientific name of this instrument is pyrheliometer. DR30 complies with the first class specifications of the ISO 9060 standard and the WMO Guide. This next level pyrheliometer has superior window heating that leads to high data availability, and an internal tilt sensor to check tracker performance.The all-digital DR30-D1 pyrheliometer offers the highest accuracy and highest data availability, featuring window heating at low offsets. At the same heating power, the heating has been improved with a factor 4, at 4 times lower offsets! DR30 also offers on-board tilt and humidity sensors. It is applied in high accuracy measurement of the solar radiation received by a plane surface from a 5 Â° full field of view angle. This quantity, expressed in W/m2, is called "direct" solar radiation or DNI (direct normal irradiance). It is necessary to keep the instrument pointed at the sun by using a two-axis tracker.High data availability is attained by heating of the front window. This suppresses dew and frost deposition. DR30 has low power consumption: It needs only 2 W to keep its window effectively free from dew and frost.In addition to solar irradiance, DR30 outputs sensor diagnostics such as tilt angle, internal humidity and heater current. Remote diagnostics permits real-time status monitoring, reducing the need for (un)scheduled field inspections.More information and full specifications: https://www.hukseflux.com/product/dr30-d1-pyrheliometer