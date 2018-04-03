Solar Energy World Announces Free Earth Day Event for Homeowners

Elkridge, MD: This year in honor Earth Day, Solar Energy World, the fastest-growing, locally owned and operated solar system design and installation company in Maryland, is hosting a Free Solar 101 Workshop for Homeowners from the Baltimore/DC metro area on Saturday April 21, 2018 from 10:30 AM -12:30 PM at the headquarters in Elkridge, Maryland.



More Headlines Articles

The presentation will focus on the environmental benefits of solar energy and the state of the industry. All the basics will be covered including how solar panels work in our climate, the differences between PPAs and purchases, the basics about tax credits, earning SREC's and other available government incentives and much more. Attendees will receive an information packet and a tour of the company's solar system that was designed and installed by Solar Energy World's own employees. During the tour a certified solar analyst will explain how the solar energy system produces electricity and how a similar, scaled down system can work for a home.Participants will also enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast of pastries, coffee and fruit and a special offer exclusive to workshop attendees. Space is limited - so registration by April 17, 2017 is required for free admission. To register and to view the agenda interested parties should go to www.sunnyearthday.com or call 888-485-1909.ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLD LLCFounded in 2009, Solar Energy World is leading Maryland's green jobs growth having installed thousands of solar systems in the Maryland/DC metro area since its founding in 2009. Locally-owned and operated Solar Energy World is leading the region's green jobs growth having installed thousands of solar systems in the Maryland/DC metro area since our founding in 2009.In 2017 we began serving Pennsylvania homeowners and in January of 2018, we opened an office in New Jersey. We are projected increase 2017's installations by 30% or more in 2018. Our company currently installs 125-130 new solar systems a month. Solar Energy World's parent companies are Gleeson Electric, a commercial electric company that has been in operation since 1958, and Homefix Corporation, a specialty green remodeling company that was founded in 1990.