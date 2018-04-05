Reduce Toxic Gas Emissions During an Emergency with Low Smoke Zero Halogen Liquid-Tight Flexible Metal Conduits
AFC Cable Systems announces a new line of LSZH Liquid-Tight Flexible Metal Conduits
New Bedford, MA - To reduce the quantity of toxic gas and smoke during an emergency or combustion, AFC Cable Systems announced a new line of Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) Liquid-Tight Flexible Metal Conduits (LFMC).
Halogens are commonly found in the polymers used for conduit and cable jackets due to their flame-retardant properties and cost-effectiveness, but flame-resistant polymers containing halogens such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and ethylene propylene (FEP) emit toxic gases and smoke when burned.
AFC Cable Systems designed a line of LSZH Liquid-Tight LFMC utilizing a halogen-free thermoplastic polyurethane jacket, which provides the same flame-retardant features as other conduit and cable jackets, but limits smoke and corrosive gas emissions that can harm individuals and damage equipment.
To protect people from inhaling toxic fumes, halogen-free conduit is increasingly crucial in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, including rail, aircraft, construction, and offshore installations. When in contact with flames, LSZH LFMC products release smoke at a lower rate and density, creating a safer environment and more distinct exit path for workers and individuals during a fire.
AFC Cable Systems offers two LSZH flexible metal conduits, Non-UL® Low Smoke Zero Halogen Cable - Type LSZH-VF and UL® Low Smoke Zero Halogen Conduits - Type LSZH, LFMC. Both LFMC products feature a hot-dipped zinc-galvanized low-carbon steel core, black thermoplastic polyurethane jacket, and comply with the following standards:
ASTM® E 162 Flame Spread Index
ASTM® E 662 Smoke Density Generation
Bombardier SMP-800C Toxic Gas Generation
UL® 94 Tests for Flammability of Plastic Materials for Parts
About AFC Cable Systems:
AFC Cable Systems, Inc., part of Atkore International, is a leading manufacturer of electrical products, tracing its origins to 1926. AFC supplies a broad range of innovative, cost-saving products to the electrical industry. These products include armored and metal clad cables, flexible metal conduits, non-metallic, and liquid-tight conduits as well as modular wiring systems, and electrical fittings. AFC Cable Systems provides products used in new construction, restoration and modernization of commercial office buildings, institutional facilities, healthcare, and more.
