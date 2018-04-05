T*SOL 2018 with updated databases

Following the faster and easier use of the collector and boiler databases in T*SOL 2017, the new version T*SOL 2018 now includes further improvements. More than 3,650 flat plate and evacuated tube collectors and 1,550 boilers and auxiliary heaters can be accessed.

Storage tanks can now also be defined and saved by the user, in addition to collectors and boilers.To optimize the solar thermal system, each component (collector, pipes, storage tank, boiler, etc.) can be parameterized individually. And with the help of the parameter variation, it is also possible to perform several simulations simultaneously, e.g. to automatically dimension the collector area and storage tank volume.A variety of tools are available for the evaluation of the results. The project report provides detailed simulation outputs, which are recognized by German government funding programs. Furthermore, graphs can be created with a wide range of temperature and energy data for more in-depth analysis. If an energy label is required according to EU directives, you can also create this with T*SOL.About Valentin SoftwareValentin Software GmbH has been in business for 30 years. With the PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL brands for dynamic simulation, design, yield and profitability forecasts for photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems, the Berlin-based software company has made a name for itself as a world leading provider of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Its customers include engineers, system designers, architects, installation technicians, trades and manufacturing companies in the field of electrical, heating and building technology.