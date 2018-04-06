SBS, LLC Breaks Ground on Battery Academy

The course offering will include Battery Installation & Commissioning; Battery Maintenance & Testing; NERC Compliance; Battery Theory, Sizing around Design & Application Considerations. Courses for beginners as well as experienced technicians looking for continued education will be offered. The vision is to also deliver a curriculum that is compliant with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards.

Menomonee Falls, WI - Storage Battery Systems, LLC has broken ground on Battery Academy, a new training facility and program that will offer the utility and telecom industries a wide range of training solutions. Construction is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2018 with classes starting this Fall.



The course offering will include Battery Installation & Commissioning; Battery Maintenance & Testing; NERC Compliance; Battery Theory, Sizing around Design & Application Considerations. Courses for beginners as well as experienced technicians looking for continued education will be offered. The vision is to also deliver a curriculum that is compliant with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards.Leading the development of curriculum for the Battery Academy is Wayne Eaton, Senior Training Instructor and Application Engineer with Storage Battery Systems, LLC. Having conducted more than 40 training sessions, Mr. Eaton has worked in the power generation, power distribution and data center environments, with a specialized focus on DC powered equipment, installation, maintenance, testing and training. With his start as a First-Class Electrician aboard US Navy nuclear submarines and through his post-military career with OEMs and Equipment suppliers, Wayne advanced to application engineering and customer training.Battery Academy will feature state-of-the-art, advanced battery systems technology. In order to provide a realistic learning environment, trainees will learn on actual installed equipment, not simulators.According to Mike Hagen, Vice President Sales & Marketing, "We are very excited about the construction of Battery Academy. Specialized courses will equip utility and telecom workers with in-depth knowledge needed to manage and maintain battery systems. It will also enable them to grow in their careers and be more effective employees. Best of all, they can apply their knowledge immediately."For further details on the Battery Academy and future course offerings, please email sbs@sbsbattery.com.About SBS, LLC: Established in 1915, Storage Battery Systems LLC provides DC Power Solutions™ for stationary and motive power applications. From flooded battery cells, to sealed VRLA strings, from Ni-Cd jars to Lithium-ION rechargeable battery packs, SBS is dedicated to superior performance and customer service. We offer a wide variety of products and services that enhance and maximize the performancefor your application.